Demographic statistics for the first three quarters of 2024

MACAU, November 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population of Macao at the end of the third quarter of 2024 (686,600) increased by 5,300 year-on-year, due to a rise in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. As regards the gender distribution, the female population (368,300) exceeded the male population (318,300), accounting for 53.6% of the total.

In the first three quarters of 2024, live births (2,619) and mortality (1,862) decreased by 132 and 525 respectively year-on-year, while cases of marriage registration (2,314) dropped by 13. Analysed by underlying cause of death, the top three causes were Neoplasms (685), Diseases of the Circulatory System (453) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (302), which comprised 36.8%, 24.3% and 16.2% of the total respectively.

With respect to the population movement, number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (2,445) and number of individuals newly granted right of abode (788) rose by 6 and 128 respectively year-on-year in the first three quarters.

In comparison with the second quarter of this year, number of live births (910) grew by 57 in the third quarter, while mortality (596) and cases of marriage registration (652) decreased by 29 and 73 respectively. Number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (874) and number of individuals newly granted right of abode (317) increased by 29 and 118 respectively. Meanwhile, number of non-resident workers at the end of the third quarter (182,371) rose by 1,263.