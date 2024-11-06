Key Concrete Floor Coatings Market Trend 2024-2033: Innovations in Temperature-Regulating Coatings

Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The concrete floor coatings market is set to grow from $1.63 billion in 2023 to $1.77 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth is driven by an increase in commercial construction projects, evolving design trends, greater maintenance and durability demands, and heightened environmental and sustainability concerns.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to circular economy practices, emerging market demand, growing need for resilient and low-maintenance flooring, safety and slip resistance requirements, growing real estate

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Concrete Floor Coatings Market?

In the market, the rise in construction and renovation projects is anticipated to drive growth. Renovation involves restoring existing structures, while new construction refers to building from the ground up. Concrete floor coatings are commonly utilized in commercial, industrial, and residential projects to create durable, high-performance surfaces capable of supporting heavy loads. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, construction spending in the U.S. increased from $1,469.2 billion in 2020 to $1,589 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the National Association of Home Builders reported that the Remodeling Market Index (RMI) in the U.S. rose to 87 in Q3 2021, up from 82 the previous year. Therefore, the uptick in construction and renovation activities is propelling the market.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Concrete Floor Coatings Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Sika AG, AkzoNobel N.V., ARCAT Inc., Ardex GmbH, Armor Rock Concrete Floor Coatings Inc, BASF SE, Citadel Contractors, CPC Floor Coatings, DAW SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Elite Crete Systems, Hempel A/S, Henkel Corporation, Liquid Floor Inc., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Rodda Paint Co., Royal DSM N.V., RPM International Inc, Stonhard Inc., Teknos Group, Tennant Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, United Gilsonite Laboratories, Vanguard Concrete Coating, Watco Industrial Flooring, Zeraus Products Inc., Behr Paint Company, Benjamin Moore & Co., SP Concare Pvt Ltd, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Concrete Floor Coatings Market?

Companies in the market are advancing technology with surface temperature-limiting coatings to help manage temperature levels. These specialized coatings are designed to regulate the temperature of the underlying surfaces. For instance, in September 2022, PPG Industries Inc. introduced a new range of surface temperature-limiting concrete floor coatings and stains utilizing cool surface technology. These coatings can reduce surface temperatures by up to 20 percent, providing protection for bare feet and pets on concrete surfaces, wooden patios, porches, and pool decks.

How Is the Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segmented?

The concrete floor coatings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Products: Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Other Products

2) By Component: One-component, Two-component, Three-component, Four-component

3) By Application: Outdoor, Indoor

4) By End-Use Sector: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Concrete Floor Coatings Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Definition and Overview

Concrete floor coatings enhance the aesthetics and protection of floors, offering durability and slip resistance while reducing maintenance costs.

The Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into concrete floor coatings market size, concrete floor coatings market drivers and trends, concrete floor coatings market major players, concrete floor coatings competitors' revenues, concrete floor coatings market positioning, and concrete floor coatings market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

