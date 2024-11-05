PHILIPPINES, November 5 - Press Release

November 5, 2024 Villar laments push for reclamation sans scientific study Sen. Cynthia A. Villar expressed concern over reclamation projects being pursued without a comprehensive study on its environmental impact. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, said a renewed push for the reclamation of an aggregate of 635 hectares on the Las Piñas and Parañaque side of Manila Bay, is alarming and reiterated her stand that the project poses risks to the environment, the fisherfolk, and the residents. The proposed reclamation, according to Villar, has the potential to severely obstruct water flow from four rivers, namely the Parañaque, Las Piñas, Zapote, and Molino rivers. "This could lead to disastrous flooding, especially with the onset of sea level rise as an effect of climate change. Moreover, should the reclamation project proceed, it would also drastically affect the daily lives of coastal residents and significantly jeopardize the livelihood of fisherfolks across Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Cavite," Villar said. The project will affect the legislated protected area Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park, a prime site for fish spawning, which contributes to the seafood supply in Southern National Capital Region, the CaMaNaVa region, and Bulacan, Villar added. Villar said she was saddened that some parties are pushing reclamation despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s pronouncement suspending reclamation projects in Manila Bay. She said this issue unmasks the real agenda of personalities running for local posts vis a vis their care for the environment. "My stance remains that in dealing with reclamation projects, authorities must ensure that the chosen course of action is the most environmentally secure and resilient rather than just the most profitable," she stressed. She said before reviving the project, at the very least, public consultations and a new study that looks at the cumulative effect of all other reclamations already approved must be conducted. She said project revival must be justified in light of the Manila Bay Sustainable Development Masterplan, which includes the restoration of natural habitats; and the Supreme Court's continuing mandamus to clean up, rehabilitate, and preserve Manila Bay. Villar nabahala sa pagsusulong ng reklamasyon na walang siyentipikong batayan. Nagpahayag ng pagkabahala si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sa mga reclamation projects na isinusulong nang walang komprehensibong pag aaral tungkol sa epekto nito sa kapaligiran. Ayon kay Villar, chairperson ng Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, na ang patuloy na pagsulong sa reklamasyon sa higit kumulang anima na raan at tatlumpu't limang hektarya ng kalupaan sa Las Piñas and Parañaque side of Manila Bay ay lubhang nakakaalarma at muli siyang nandindigan na ang proyektong ito ay nagdudulot ng panganib sa kapaligiran, sa mga mangingisda, at sa mga residente. Ang panukalang reclamation, ayon kay Villar, ay may potensyal na lubhang makaharang sa daloy ng tubig mula sa apat na mga ilog ng Parañaque, Las Piñas, Zapote, at Molino. "This could lead to disastrous flooding, especially with the onset of sea level rise as an effect of climate change. Moreover, should the reclamation project proceed, it would also drastically affect the daily lives of coastal residents and significantly jeopardize the livelihood of fisherfolks across Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Cavite," sabi ng Senadora. Ang reklamasyon ay may dalang panganib lalo na sa naisabatas na protected area Las Pinas Paranaque Wetland Park, kilalang lugar para sa fish spawning, na siyang may malaking ambag sa suplay ng seafood sa Southern National Capital Region, CaMaNaVa region, at Bulacan, dagdag pa ni Villar. Ayon kay Villar, nakinalulungkot niya na may mga patuloy pa ring nagsusulong ng reclamation sa kabila ng utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na suspendihin ng reclamation projects sa Manila Bay. Sinabi niya na ang isyung ito ay nagpapakita ng tunay na anyo at agenda ng mga personalidad na tumatakbo para sa mga lokal na puosisyon sa Las Pinas lalo na ang kanilang posisyon sa pag aalaga ng kapaligiran. "My stance remains that in dealing with reclamation projects, authorities must ensure that the chosen course of action is the most environmentally secure and resilient rather than just the most profitable," muli niyang giniit. Sinabi niya bago muling buhayin ang proyekto, ay nararapat lamang na may isinagawang konsultasyon sa publiko at bagong pag aaral na tumitingin sa pinagsama-samang epekto ng lahat ng iba pang mga reclamations na inaprubahan. Aniya, kailangang bigyang katwiran ang pagbuhay ng proyekto ay dapat batay at susunod sa Manila Bay Sustainable Development Masterplan, na kinabibilangan ng pagpapanumbalik ng mga natural habitat; at ang patuloy na mandamus ng Korte Suprema na linisin, i rehabilitate, at pangalagaan ang Manila Bay.

