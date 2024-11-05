Intchains Group Limited to Report Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip-based solutions products and a corporate holder of cryptocurrencies based on Ethereum, or ETH, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2024 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on November 21, 2024). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Intchains Group Limited Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Date: November 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7793a98395ad40a9b50fc25fb6fae254



All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website at https://intchains.com/.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for blockchain applications and a corporate holder of cryptocurrencies based on ETH. The Company utilizes a fabless business model and specializes in the front-end and back-end of IC design, the two major components of the IC product development chain. The Company has established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure its product quality and stable production output. The Company’s products consist of high-performance computing ASIC chips with high computing power and superior power efficiency, computing equipment incorporating its ASIC chips, and ancillary software and hardware, all of which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform named “Xihe” to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. To support its WEB3 industry development initiatives, the Company acquires and holds ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve using liquid assets that exceed its working capital requirements. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com

