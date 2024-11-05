Broadcom and Telia Announce Expanded Partnership to Further Transform Telco and Cloud Infrastructure

New Multi-year Agreement will see Telia, a VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Partner, Deliver New Robust, Secure Services based on VMware Cloud Foundation

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Telia Company (STO: TELIA) today announced the expansion of their longtime partnership with a new multi-year agreement, which will see Telia further modernize and transform its telco and cloud infrastructure with the VMware product portfolio.

Telia, a Nordic and Baltic telecommunications leader and Nordic media house, will continue its network and IT cloud journey with both VMware Telco Cloud Platform and VMware Cloud Foundation as the basis of its modern cloud platform. Telia is expanding its deployment of VMware Telco Cloud Platform and its cloud-native architecture to further progress its automation agenda across all network workloads, as well as its cloud-native expansion of critical assets.

Telia is more broadly adopting VMware Cloud Foundation as its internal private cloud platform to accelerate innovation, streamline resource management, and increase operational efficiency for Telia’s internal IT organization.

Telia was recently named a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner – the highest designation in the VMware Cloud Service Provider Program. With this achievement, Telia is empowered to help customers solve their most complex challenges, making the most of their technology investments to grow their businesses.

“In collaboration with Broadcom, Telia is building a more agile, reliable and secure network and IT infrastructure to enable the delivery of new monetizable 5G and cloud services for the benefit of its customers in the Nordics and the Baltics,” said Krish Prasad, SVP and general manager, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. “We are delighted to enable Telia to continue serving its customers with this VMware software-based platform that includes the needed network and infrastructure orchestration, automation and scale.”

“As a longtime VMware partner and customer, and now Broadcom partner and customer, we are pleased to continue to collaborate on our digital transformation journey at Telia,” said Hein Müskens, Deputy COO and Group CIO, Telia Company. “As we look to the future, it’s vital that we continue to adopt modern infrastructure. Broadcom is a critical partner in making this a reality.”

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

About Telia

Telia Company (STO: TELIA) is a Nordic and Baltic telecommunications leader and Nordic media house, serving consumers, businesses and public sector customers with essential digital infrastructure, ICT services and entertainment. Our talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world’s most connected regions. We’re the hub in the digital ecosystem, providing 26 million mobile, broadband and TV subscriptions that empower people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters 24/7/365. Learn more at www.teliacompany.com .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting Everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Roger Fortier

Broadcom

+1.408.348.1569

roger.fortier@broadcom.com

Eloy Ontiveros

Broadcom Global Communications

+1.650.427.6145

eloy.ontiveros@broadcom.com

Tobias Gyhlénius

Telia Company Group Communications

+46 771 77 58 30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.