Key Coating Additives Market Trend 2024-2033: Introduction of Advanced Additives Enhances Performance

The coating additives market is projected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2023 to $10.22 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.2%. Growth factors include the expansion of the construction industry, increased demand for paints and coatings, industrial manufacturing growth, and rising environmental concerns and regulatory compliance.

Global Coating Additives Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is projected to grow to $14.36 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth factors include infrastructure development, demand from the automotive industry, rapid urbanization, increased use of biodegradable additives, and market expansion in emerging regions. Key trends will encompass innovations in architectural coatings, customized additive solutions, technological advancements, specialty coatings, and the introduction of high-performance additives.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Coating Additives Market?

The robust expansion of the construction sector is driving growth in the market. Coating additives are essential for enhancing the viscosity, surface effectiveness, and impact resistance of construction materials. The surge in residential and commercial construction activities, coupled with the adoption of eco-friendly additives, supports improved building installations. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of privately owned housing units approved for building permits increased by 13.8% in February 2023 compared to January, indicating strong market momentum for coating additives.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Coating Additives Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex Netherlands BV, ANGUS Chemical Company, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BYK Additives & Instruments, Cabot Corporation, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Ineos Group AG, Kamin LLC, Keim additec surface GMBH, Kyoeisha chemical co. ltd., Michelman Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Rhodia SA, Shamrock Technologies, Solvay SA, BASF SE, ADEKA Corporation, Allnex, Croda International plc, DIC Corporation, Emerald Performance Materials, King Industries Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Michelman Inc., Munzing Chemie, AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals, SI Group Inc., Specialty Polymers Inc., Synthomer plc

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Coating Additives Market Size?

The market is witnessing the introduction of advanced additives. In October 2023, Evonik Industries AG launched TEGO Rad 2330, a radically crosslinkable coating additive that enhances slip and substrate wetting in various applications.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Coating Additives Market?

The coating additives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additive, Other Types

2) By Function: Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, Other Functions

3) By Application: Architectural Application, Automotive, Industrial Application, Wood & Furniture, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Coating Additives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Definition of the Coating Additives Market

Coating additives are specialized materials engineered to enhance performance by modifying the properties of coating formulations, such as anti-foaming, wetting, and dispersing characteristics. They help eliminate defects in coatings and impart specific desired qualities.

