WISe.ART Announces “MINDREAMER” Exhibition from Ylan Anoufa

Exhibition accompanied by Ylan Anoufa art sales benefiting foundation for childhood education

Geneva, Switzerland – November 5, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, today announced that its subsidiary WISe.ART is proud to support Ylan Anoufa’s upcoming “MINDREAMER’ exhibition and new collection of twin phygital art packages. The exhibition is set to premiere November 13 at Geneva-based gallery Gallery Re Source. Proceeds from sale of the packages will benefit Ylan’s foundation for childhood education.

"MINDREAMER" at Gallery Re Source

Internationally renowned French contemporary artist Ylan Anoufa captivates the art world with his bold and socially engaged works. For the first time in Switzerland, his creations, including his famous AnoufaBear, will be showcased in the groundbreaking exhibition "MINDREAMER".

An Immersive and Interactive Exhibition

After conquering cities such as New York, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Nice, Marbella, Monaco, and Paris, Ylan Anoufa will unveil "MINDREAMER" in Geneva's Old Town from November 13, 2024, to February 10, 2025.

The exhibition will feature several editions of his iconic AnoufaBear, a symbol of unity and strength, alongside a selection of ultra-dynamic and powerful urban and pop art pieces. By pushing the boundaries of traditional art, Ylan invites the public to dive into a universe oscillating between vulnerability and collective strength, while addressing contemporary issues and celebrating the beauty of human diversity.

Performances, Digital Art, and Education

As part of the exhibition, Ylan Anoufa will present a live art performance titled "REALOVE," offering the audience a unique and captivating experience that combines emotion and interaction.

Additionally, he will unveil his digital creativity through a series of NFT artworks. To further explore the digital realm, Gallery Re Source and WISe.ART will host two conferences dedicated to blockchain and NFTs during the exhibition.

Committed to passing on his knowledge, Ylan also plans to lead AnoufaBear creation workshops for children at the Gallery, fostering artistic expression and creativity from an early age. "MINDREAMER" promises to be a participatory experience.

AnoufaBears & The Digital Revolution

In collaboration with WISeKey subsidiaries WISe.ART and SEALSQ, AnoufaBears are part of an exciting project set to embrace the digital realm of art. Through incorporation of the SEALSQ VaultIC155 semiconductor, a contactless solution designed to ward off counterfeiting, AnoufaBears will boast features like Open Detection and Privacy mode.

WISe.ART's CEO Carlos Moreira, commented "We believe in a future where digital assets are as valuable, if not more so, than physical ones. Our mission at WISe.ART is to ensure that this future is authentic, secure, and accessible to all."

Ylan Anoufa - An Artist on the Rise

Ylan Anoufa’s talent continues to make waves in the contemporary art world. In January 2024, he was named Artist of the Year at the WISe.ART Excellence Awards during the prestigious World Economic Forum week in Davos. This accolade comes in addition to being named NFT Artist of the Year, cementing his status as a major player in the digital art world.

His works, now fetching record prices at auctions, reflect growing interest from collectors and art enthusiasts worldwide. His unique approach and commitment to social causes have earned him increasing international recognition, making him one of the most influential emerging artists of our time.

Ylan Anoufa is set to participate in several upcoming major international events, including Art Together at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on November 18, the Telethon on November 30, and Art Basel Miami from December 2 to 15.

About Gallery Re Source

Nestled in Geneva's Old Town, Gallery Re Source is a space dedicated to contemporary art and design, regularly hosting artistic, cultural, and holistic events. The "MINDREAMER" exhibition, enriched with workshops, performances, and conferences, aligns with the co-founders' vision to make art a living and accessible experience for all.

Stay connected with Gallery Re Source on social media to follow the latest updates and discover upcoming surprises.

About Ylan Anoufa: The Maestro Behind AnoufaBears

Ylan, born in 1980, is an embodiment of perpetual evolution. His art, found across global cities from Paris to Hong Kong, beams with modernity, humour, and a thought-provoking narrative. With a heart that radiates positivity, Ylan's artwork becomes a vibrant fusion of colour, harmony, space, and form. Combining his stylistic finesse in painting and sculpture, Ylan’s graphics are a testament to his poetic inspiration. His collaborations with music legends like Lenny Kavitz and the Rolling Stones, as well as commercial endorsements with brands such as Porsche and Barbie, further enhance his global statue.

About WISeKey

WISeKey is a Swiss-based computer infrastructure company specializing in cybersecurity, digital identity, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and post-quantum semiconductors. As a computer infrastructure company, WISeKey provides secure platforms for data and device management across industries like finance, healthcare, and government. It leverages its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to ensure encrypted communications and authentication, while also focusing on next-generation security through post-quantum cryptography.

WISeKey's work with post-quantum semiconductors is aimed at future-proofing its security solutions against the threats posed by quantum computing. These advanced semiconductors support encryption that can withstand the computational power of quantum computers, ensuring the long-term security of connected devices and critical infrastructure. Combined with its expertise in blockchain and IoT, WISeKey's post-quantum technologies provide a robust foundation for secure digital ecosystems at the hardware, software, and network levels.

About WISe.ART

Established in September 2020, our marketplace is a forward-thinking digital art platform pioneering the intersection of blockchain technology and artistic and/or visionary creativity. With a strong commitment to democratizing access and ownership to unique innovative products, WISe.ART provides a vibrant marketplace for buying, selling, preserving, and discovering original digital creations. By embracing blockchain and NFT technology, WISe.ART ensures provenance, artist recognition, heritage preservation and secure, transparent transactions.

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology. As a part of our mission to empower creators and collectors, the launch of the WISe.ART token marks a significant milestone in our journey. By creating a unique digital currency, we aim to foster an inclusive, engaging, and rewarding ecosystem that transcends traditional boundaries of the art world.

