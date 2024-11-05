Transgene and ProBioGen Join Forces to Advance Individualized Cancer Vaccine Development

Strasbourg (France), Berlin (Germany), November 5, 2024, 7:30 a.m. CET—Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and ProBioGen, a leading CDMO in biologics, vaccines and viral vectors, announce that the companies have entered into a license agreement for ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX® suspension cell line. This partnership aims to add value by combining ProBioGen’s specific production technology with the manufacturing capabilities of Transgene’s individualized cancer vaccine program and its myvac® platform.

ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line showcases innovation and reliability in bioprocessing with a proven track record and is currently in use for multiple late-stage clinical trials. Renowned for its high yield and scalability, this platform enables efficient industrial manufacturing processes, translating into cost-effectiveness and increased productivity in manufacturing. Additionally, the AGE1.CR.pIX cell line offers robust growth and excellent genetic stability to ensure consistent and reliable production.

“We are delighted to embark on this collaborative journey with ProBioGen,” said Dr. Alessandro Riva, CEO of Transgene. “The AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line represents a significant addition to further expand the manufacturing processes for our individualized cancer vaccines while we work towards providing patients with tailored patient-specific therapies against cancer on a larger scale.”

The partnership between Transgene and ProBioGen underscores a shared commitment to advancing the field of individualized medicine and to support manufacturing scalability and optimization.

“We are thrilled to partner with Transgene in advancing the frontier of personalized cancer vaccines,” said Dr. Volker Sandig, CSO of ProBioGen. “Our collaboration holds immense potential to impact the personalized vaccine space and to offer new treatments and hope to cancer patients.”

***

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses: TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

Follow us on social media: X (formerly Twitter): @TransgeneSA — LinkedIn: @Transgene

About ProBioGen

ProBioGen is a Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic glycoproteins. Combining both state-of-the-art development services, based on ProBioGen’s CHO.RiGHT® expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies yields biologics with optimized properties. Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with GMP standards (EMA/FDA).

ProBioGen has been operational for more than 30 years. At three locations in Berlin, about 300 employees contribute to the creation of new therapies in medicine and groundbreaking innovations worldwide through their creative and meticulous work. ProBioGen’s growth strategy is driven by the expansion of the service value chain through organic growth.

ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX cell line is derived from primary cells of a duck embryo and was designed to comply with health authority guidelines and the concept of “defined risk.” It was developed as an alternative to the use of chicken eggs for large-scale vaccine production. The AGE1.CR.pIX cell line grows in true suspension and has been optimized for viral vaccine production and stability and helps to overcome challenges in vaccine development including the personalized medicine space. It grows in a commercially available, chemically defined medium without animal components and is an excellent host for a variety of different virus strains.

Contacts:

Transgene: Media: Media: MEDiSTRAVA Caroline Tosch Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi Corporate Communication Manager + 44 (0)203 928 6900 +33 (0)3 68 33 27 38 transgene@medistrava.com communication@transgene.fr Lucie Larguier Chief Financial Officer Nadege Bartoli IR Analyst and Financial Communications Officer +33 (0)3 88 27 91 03 /00 investorrelations@transgene.fr ProBioGen: Media: Dr. Gabriele Schneider Sarah Wandrey Chief Business Officer Senior Communications Manager cdmo@probiogen.de press@probiogen.de









































Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’ agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.