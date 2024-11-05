argenx to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences





November 5, 2024



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.





Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday November 21, 2024 in London, UK.





A live webcast of the Guggenheim fireside chat may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, globally in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, China and Canada. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

