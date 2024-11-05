Minister Enoch Godongwana on departure of GEPF Chairperson Dondo Mogajane
The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, acknowledges the decision by Mr Dondo Mogajane, a trustee and chairperson of the Board at the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), to step down from the position.
Minister Godongwana extends his gratitude to Mr Mogajane for his service and conveys his best wishes for success in his future endeavours.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.