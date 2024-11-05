Submit Release
Minister Enoch Godongwana on departure of GEPF Chairperson Dondo Mogajane

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, acknowledges the decision by Mr Dondo Mogajane, a trustee and chairperson of the Board at the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), to step down from the position.

Minister Godongwana extends his gratitude to Mr Mogajane for his service and conveys his best wishes for success in his future endeavours.
 

