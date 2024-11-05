Submit Release
MEC Madoda Sambatha wishes North West agricultural students well for end-of-year assessments

As the academic year draws to a close, MEC Madoda Sambatha of the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development extends his well-wishes to all students at Taung and Potchefstroom Agricultural Colleges as they embark on their end-of-year assessments. Recognising the dedication and resilience these future agricultural leaders demonstrate throughout the academic year, MEC Sambatha commends their commitment to advancing their knowledge and skills within the sector.

“As you approach this critical phase of your academic journey, I want to take a moment to wish you all the best. Your dedication to agricultural education will pave the way for a brighter future. Know that your hard work and perseverance are the seeds sown for a brighter future in agriculture. The Department stands behind you, confident that your efforts will yield great success,” said MEC Sambatha.

Students at the Potchefstroom campus have already commenced their examinations, while those at Taung begin today, Monday, 04 November 2024. These assessments are set to continue through mid-November. A team of dedicated staff at both campuses has worked diligently to maintain a conducive learning environment, ensuring a seamless examination process with secure venues, comprehensive exam schedules, and robust support services.

The Department encourages communities and parents to rally behind these future agriculturists, providing emotional support and motivation during this critical period. Their success will significantly contribute to the growth and development of the agricultural sector.

For enquiries contact:
Khutala Tshangela                                             
Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 458 6915

