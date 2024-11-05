Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on MoU signed with Chile on areas of fisheries and aquaculture

The Government of the Republic of South Africa is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Chile on cooperation in the areas of Fisheries and Aquaculture. This agreement marks a significant step in the strengthening of bilateral relations and collaborative efforts between South Africa and Chile in promoting sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture.

This MoU establishes a formal framework for cooperation aimed at the responsible and sustainable management of fisheries and aquaculture resources, as both countries recognize the significance of these sectors to economic growth, employment, and food security. The collaboration builds upon discussions initiated at the 2016 Joint Trade and Investment Commission and strengthens existing bilateral relations.

The primary areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU include:

Fisheries and Aquaculture Research: Supporting scientific advancements in sustainable practices.

Exchange of Technology and Best Practices: Promoting modern aquaculture technology and responsible farming methods.

Capacity Building and Knowledge Sharing: Enhancing expertise in small-scale and industrial fisheries management, regulatory approaches, and enforcement measures.

Combatting Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing: Joint efforts to address fisheries-related crimes that impact marine resources.

In alignment with international frameworks, both countries will engage with relevant international forums and regional fisheries management organisations to uphold best practices and sustainable resource management principles. A Joint Technical Committee, as outlined in the MoU, will be established to oversee the implementation of these initiatives and coordinate regular bilateral meetings to ensure ongoing cooperation.

“Through this strategic partnership, South Africa and Chile aim to create new opportunities for development and innovation in the Fisheries and Aquaculture sectors, ensuring that marine resources are managed responsibly and sustainably for the benefit of both countries,” said Deputy Minister, Narend Singh.

