Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai conducts oversight frontline monitoring visits ahead of KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo, 6 to 7 Nov

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Seiso Mohai, will conduct an oversight frontline monitoring visit at the Isithebe Industrial Park, iLembe District Municipality, KwaZulu Natal Province, on 6 November 2024. As part of the monitoring visit, Deputy Minister Mohai will assess progress in the implementation of the Industrial Park Revitalization Programme (IPRP), economic opportunities for local SMMEs and capacity to create jobs for the surrounding communities and beyond.

Subsequent to the assessment at the Industrial Park, Deputy Minister Mohai will visit Seatides Combined School in Tongaat, KwaZulu Natal Province. This school was severely damaged by the devastating storm that engulfed the Tongaat area on 3 June 2024. The Deputy Minister will use the opportunity to assess government interventions that are aimed at restoring learning at the school and general rehabilitation of the infrastructure in the community.

On the same date, Deputy Minister Mohai will also undertake an unannounced visit to one of the government service points.

These visits are part of the build-up activities to the upcoming District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo. The Presidential Imbizo is scheduled to take place at uMnini Sportfield, Ward 98, Umgababa eThekwini Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Province on 08 November 2024.

The oversight frontline monitoring visits and Presidential Imbizo will afford communities an opportunity to engage with the executive, national, provincial and local government representatives on service delivery related issues and promote public participation in line with the District Development Model (DDM).

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister for the oversight monitoring visits as follows:

Part 1:

Date: 06 November 2024 | Time: 09:00 – 13:30

Venue: Isithebe Industrial Park (IP), iLembe District Municipality, KZN

Part 2:

Date: 07 November 2024 | Time: 09:00 – 13:00 Venue: Unannounced government service point

Part 3:

Date: 07 November 2024 | Time: 11:30 – 13:00 Venue: Seatides Combined School, Tongaat, KZN

