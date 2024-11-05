Ridersville Road, in Morgan County, to be Closed Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Page Content Ridersville Road, County Route 9/7, in Morgan County, will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, to allow for culvert replacement. The work zone will be located between Spohrs Road and Winstead Road. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​ ​

