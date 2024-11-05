Attorneys General stand in support for National Veterans and Military Families Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As we celebrate National Veterans and Military Families Month this November, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) proudly supports the efforts of state and territory attorney general offices in their commitment to military families. The NAAG Veterans Affairs Committee is dedicated to protecting and assisting our nation’s veterans by actively pursuing those who exploit veterans, servicemembers, and their families, providing vital assistance on legal issues related to deployments and general military service, and ensuring that veteran health benefits are protected and accessible.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Co-Chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee, stated: “Our military and veteran families deserve not only our appreciation but our commitment to help them access the resources they deserve. Too many of our veterans have significant legal needs but cannot afford counsel — which is why I created an Office of Military and Veteran Legal Assistance in Washington to connect veterans and military members with volunteers within the legal community. Helping veterans is a non-partisan calling, and I am grateful for the partnerships with attorneys general across the country to help those who have worn the uniform. As someone who comes from a family of veterans, this work is deeply personal to me. I am proud to partner with anyone willing to answer the call and help address the unmet legal needs of our nation’s heroes.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Co-Chair of NAAG’s Veterans Affairs Committee, added: “As a veteran myself, who’s been in the National Guard for more than 28 years and was deployed to Iraq, I understand the sacrifices that families and veterans go through in service to our country. They’re willing to give everything they have to protect us, so we’re happy to do whatever we can to support them.”

This month recognizes the sacrifices and contributions of service members, veterans, and their families and highlights the resources available to them. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting military families by exploring available resources and finding ways to contribute to their well-being. The nation’s attorney general offices offer a range of services to support military families, including:

Providing resources and assistance to address the unique needs of military spouses, children, and survivors of service members, including educational support and healthcare services. Defending Voting Rights: Ensuring that service members and their families can exercise their right to vote, no matter where they are stationed. The Attorney General community remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting these families and ensuring they have access to the resources they need.

For more information about services available to veterans and military families in Washington, visit the Attorney General’s Military and Veteran Resources page. Qualifying veterans and service members, and their families can apply for civil legal assistance with the Office of Military and Veteran Legal Assistance.

More information on national efforts is available on NAAG’s Veterans and Military page.

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

About the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG): The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) is a nonpartisan organization of the attorneys general of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. NAAG provides a forum for the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and insights on legal and law enforcement issues, and fosters bipartisan collaboration among its members to address common challenges and advance the rule of law.

