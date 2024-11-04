Austin Lighthouse Celebrates 90 Years Serving Blind Texans, Expands Services With New Low Vision Clinic

Over 100k Blind & Visually Impaired Texans Have Benefitted From Nonprofit’s Pioneering Services

Austin, Tx, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Lighthouse, a unique social enterprise that develops skills, careers, and independence for Texans who are blind or visually impaired, celebrates its 90th anniversary with an increasing commitment to meet the region’s growing needs. Government and business leaders will come together to commemorate the nonprofit’s legacy of life-changing impact, unveil expanded resources with the grand opening of a new Complete Low Vision Care clinic, and mark a new chapter of growth to empower more Texans with visual impairments toward independent, productive and fulfilling lives.

What : Austin Lighthouse’s 90th Anniversary and Low Vision Care Clinic Grand Opening

When : Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Where : Austin Lighthouse - 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin TX 78745

Assets & B-Roll: Remarks by Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna, Texas State Senator (District 21) Judith Zaffirini, Texas State Representative (District 51) Maria Luisa “Lulu” Flores and Austin Lighthouse CEO Jim Meehan; event MC Judy Maggio; ribbon-cutting ceremony; behind-the-scenes tours; and new accessible interactive history exhibit documenting nine decades of impact empowering Texans with visual impairments to their full potential. Media interviews are available upon request.

From canning Fredericksburg peaches and manufacturing mops and brooms for the armed services to bottling and shipping hand sanitizer during the COVID pandemic, Austin Lighthouse’s evolving contracts maintain a singular purpose: to develop skills, careers, and independence for Blind Texans. The organization’s 90-year history includes:

Being one of the largest employers of Texans who are blind/visually impaired . Of the organization’s 400 employees, approximately 200 are legally blind or visually impaired.

Of the organization’s 400 employees, approximately 200 are legally blind or visually impaired. A rich history of supporting the military community through a number of contracts, such as manufacturing more than 500,000 trouser belts annually for the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force.

more than 500,000 trouser belts annually for the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force. Leading the use of innovative adaptive technology to create an inclusive workplace that actively employs Texans with visual impairments in light manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics services. Operating one of only three Independent Living Skills training studio apartments in the entire state , which helps people who are newly blind and seniors (aged 55+) with vision loss learn daily skills needed to live independently.

that actively employs Texans with visual impairments in light manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics services. Operating , which helps people who are newly blind and seniors (aged 55+) with vision loss learn daily skills needed to live independently. Training over 1,000 Texans with visual impairments each year on essential independent living skills.

each year on essential independent living skills. Offering the only Pearson Vue-authorized, fully accessible Certification Testing Center in Texas. Sponsored by Microsoft, this center enables Texans who are blind to take CISCO, Microsoft, Salesforce and medical license and other tests using adaptive software such as JAWS and ZoomText.

Sponsored by Microsoft, this center enables Texans who are blind to take CISCO, Microsoft, Salesforce and medical license and other tests using adaptive software such as JAWS and ZoomText. Operating the only Low Vision and Technology retail store in Austin.

“I stand on the shoulders of those that preceded me. Austin Lighthouse is one of the three crown jewels in Austin: The Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Criss Cole Rehabilitation Center and the Lighthouse,” said Austin Lighthouse CEO, Jim Meehan. “As we now collaborate together, we are positively impacting thousands of Blind Texans with educational pursuits, gaining independent living skills and supporting vocational career aspirations. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to support and influence the lives of so many.”

Ninety-five percent of people who are visually impaired today were born sighted. Accidents, aging and health conditions create a growing need to serve more people experiencing vision loss in our community. Austin Lighthouse is partnering with renowned low-vision care expert Dr. Laura Miller, O.D., to open Complete Low Vision Care in the Austin Lighthouse headquarters, expanding accessible care to underserved Austinites.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with the Austin Lighthouse to establish a Low Vision Clinic, dramatically expanding access to critical vision services for the blind and low vision community in South Austin,” said Dr. Miller. “Prior to the clinic opening, many residents simply went without necessary eye care. The Clinic and partnership with Austin Lighthouse stands to fill this gap and further empower Blind Texans toward healthy and thriving lives.”

About Austin Lighthouse

Austin Lighthouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, develops skills, careers, and independence for Texans who are blind/visually impaired. The organization provides services for our growing visually impaired community, including vocational and independent living skills, adaptive technology, training certifications, and direct employment and career opportunities. The Austin Lighthouse employs over 200 people who are legally blind, leveraging technology and automation to make products and deliver services for a robust set of inclusive business partners. Founded in 1934, Austin Lighthouse is building on its legacy of impact to empower more Texans who are blind and visually impaired to live independent, productive, and fulfilling lives. For more, visit www.austinlighthouse.org

Jamie Matusek Austin Lighthouse 512-964-5407 jamie@bloomcommunications.com

