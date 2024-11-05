The Feature Film DON'T SAY IT is set to be the perfect date movie at this week's American Film Market in Las Vegas

The film Stars Rich Grosso (Shameless) Victoria Kelleher (The Offer) Joe Pacheco (The Morning Show) Stuart Fratkin (Friends) & Tony Denison (The Closer)

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don't Say It was Produced by and Story by Grosso, and was written by Rich Grosso, P.J. Marino, Jessica Abrams, Directed by Stephen Ward (Backbeat). and is scheduled to be in select US Theaters in January and slated to stream sometime in February for the Valentine’s Day Holiday.The film’s official synopsis reads: Pat Leone is a failed restaurateur toiling away at his brother's deli. Lara Doyle is a frustrated diner waitress stuck in a middle-aged rut. Both divorced and in need of some romance, Pat flaunts his Jersey charm, world-famous Italian chicken, and maybe even a karaoke song, determined to win her heart.For more information: https://onetreeentertainment.com/dontsayit or https://www.dontsayitmovie.com/

