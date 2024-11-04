Submit Release
Judicial Council to decide on courthouse location during Tuesday meeting

The Judicial Council’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee will consider the two finalist sites for the new courthouse: USDA National Forest Service Office location and the parcels at the corner of Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road, during their Nov. 5 meeting, which will be live-streamed.

