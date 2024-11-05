More Than Looks Wins The 2024 Breeders Cup Mile. A Thrilling Win for Victory Racing Partners, & Trainer Cherie Devaux

More Than Looks Wins The 2024 Breeders' Cup Mile World Championship

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a breathtaking display of speed, skill, plan, & determination, Victory Racing Partners' (headquartered in Atlanta, GA) 4 yr-old colt More Than Looks, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Cherie Devaux, roared across the finish line victorious in dramatic style in the 2024 FanDuel Breeders Cup Mile World Championship held at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, CA. on Saturday November 2, 2024. This thrilling win marks a significant achievement for Atlanta based Victory Racing Partners as they add a Breeders Cup World Championship and Grade 1 Stake win to an already impressive resume along with rising star trainer Cherie Devaux's first Breeders' Cup Victory.The 2024 FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile which spans 1 mile on the turf saw More Than Looks make a powerful move in the final stretch chasing down some of the best American and European turf horses in the world, capturing the lead, and ultimately securing his place as Breeders' Cup Mile World Champion missing the track record by just two tenths of a second and earning a 130 Equibase Speed Figure. This is the highest Equibase Speed Figure in the history of the Breeders Cup Mile. With this performance, More Than Looks solidified his reputation as one of the top turf milers in the world bringing the crowd of 67,000 plus horse racing enthusiasts to their feet screaming as he flew across the finish line.“This win is a testament to the dedication of our entire team" said Victory Racing Partners Managing Partner Dr. Anthony Bartolo . "This win now firmly puts Victory Racing Partners on the world stage. We believed in the talent and determination of our 4 yr-old colt More Than Looks, our fantastic trainer Cherie Devaux, and the tactical skill of jockey Jose Ortiz. Today, everything came together perfectly. We are incredibly proud of More Than Looks and could not be more excited to reach the pinnacle of thoroughbred horse racing.”The 2024 Breeders' Cup Mile win also sets up More Than Looks and Victory Racing Partners for an extremely exciting 2025 and a chance to repeat as a Breeders' Cup World Champion with a spotlight on More Than Looks and the Victory Racing Partners' team.As the racing world takes notice, More Than Looks’ victory adds to a season marked by unwavering commitment from the entire team. Fans and industry insiders alike will be eagerly following this talented competitor’s journey.For more information, or to schedule an interview with Victory Racing Partners Managing Partner Dr. Anthony Bartolo please contact:Media Contact: Tucker KrollVictory Racing PartnersMarketing & Communications DirectorTucker@VictoryRacingPartners.com404-886-3467

More Than Looks - The 2024 Breeders Cup Mile World Champion - Race Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.