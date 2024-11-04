Press Release: Congressional Delegation, RIDOT and Amtrak Kick Off Providence Station State of Good Repair Project

RHODE ISLAND, November 4 - U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman Seth Magaziner, Congressman Gabe Amo, and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. today gathered with Amtrak leadership and other federal, state and local leaders to kick off a long-awaited project to renovate Providence Station.

Built in 1986, Providence Station has grown to serve more than two million passengers a year, making it the 11th most utilized train station in the country. While improvements have been made over the years, many station elements are original. Various infrastructure elements and systems are not in a state of good repair, and station capacity is strained. This project will modernize and expand the station in addition to upgrading access to it and making that access safer and easier.

The project was made possible by a $12.5 million Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) State of Good Repair Grant delivered by Senator Reed in 2019. Amtrak provided $9.75 million and RIDOT put in $7.75 million. This builds on previous funding the congressional delegation secured, including $5.2 million for station enhancements and $3 million for planning, design, and environmental reviews.

The project includes many improvements for passenger amenities and public spaces. This includes expanding the station floorplan by enclosing the plaza on the western side of the station, adjacent to Café La France, and providing additional seating; modernizing and expanding the restrooms; consolidating ticketing and baggage operations; upgrading the public address system with visual displays; making accessibility improvements; and upgrading the station's mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and plumbing systems.

"For millions of passengers each year, the Providence Station is a gateway to Rhode Island and our capital city. This project will help Providence Station meet growing ridership with a welcoming space that is more modern, accessible, and efficient," said Senator Reed, a leading member of the Appropriations Committee. "I was proud to help deliver a $12.5 million competitive grant to advance this critical renovation project. When it's completed, it will be a major improvement for passengers, tourism, and the community as a whole."

"Providence Station currently serves many more passengers than it was originally designed for, and the wear and tear is evident," said Senator Whitehouse, a senior member of the Environment and Public Works Committee. "This is an exciting project that will greatly improve the travel experience for the millions of passengers who spend time in the Station every year. Once again, our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is at work delivering convenient and reliable transportation upgrades for Rhode Islanders."

"Providence Station is an essential transit hub for Rhode Islanders and is overdue for an upgrade," said Representative Magaziner. "This federal funding will modernize amenities and improve accessibility to better serve the millions of passengers that pass through this station each year." "Providence Station currently serves more than two million loyal riders every year. I'm proud to be one of them," said Congressman Amo. "Thanks to Senator Jack Reed — who played a key role in securing federal funds for this over $30 million renovation — we're working to modernize this vital transportation hub. Once open, it will signal to residents and visitors alike that Providence is a leader in providing a 21st-century travel experience."

"Providence Station is not only the busiest transit center in Rhode Island, it's one of the busiest in the entire country," Director Alviti said. "The improvements are well-deserved and will serve passengers for generations to come while encouraging greater use of transit services for trips within Rhode Island as well as out of state."

"Providence Station serves as a vital hub for our community. This renovation will enhance and modernize this space for the millions of passengers who rely on this station every year," said Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley. "The state-of-the-art amenities and improved safety and access features that will be implemented at this critical transit center will further cement Providence as a top destination for people to live, work and visit. I want to thank Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, the Federal Railroad Administration and RIDOT for their commitment to this important project."

"Transforming Providence Station into a more modern facility and expanding the customer amenities and space, while still keeping the original charms of the current station, will simultaneously enhance the customer experience and encourage more residents and visitors to take the train," said Tom Moritz, Amtrak's assistant vice president of infrastructure access and investment. "Thanks to Senators Reed and Whitehouse, Congressmen Magaziner and Amo, Mayor Smiley, our partners at RIDOT and the FRA, as well as many more federal, state, and local officials, we are proud to take the next step and begin work to update and upgrade Providence Station."

During construction, pedestrian areas may be temporarily blocked with detours established. Amtrak intends to maintain restroom facilities, the Oakwells convenience store, and the café operations during the project although some services may be temporarily limited.

There also will be an increased safety presence with a more prominent Amtrak Police entrance and counter. In an already completed phase of work, RIDOT made improvements to the pedestrian walkways in Station Park in 2023, which connects the station to Francis Street, opposite Providence Place Mall. The total value of all improvements is $30 million.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Providence Station of Good Repair Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.