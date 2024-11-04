RELEASE: REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOST A FREE VIRTUAL “CONDORAMA” EDUCATION EVENT

PVL Posted on Nov 4, 2024 in News Releases

November 4, 2024

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOST A FREE VIRTUAL “CONDORAMA” EDUCATION EVENT

HONOLULU — The Real Estate Commission, together with Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter will conduct a free “Condorama XIII” event via webinar, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will feature speakers highlighting topics relating to the condominium community.

The event is geared toward condominium owners and is open to the public. Registration is available online at https://www.caihawaii.org/. Following the presentation, a recording of the event will be made available on the CAI Hawaii and the Real Estate Branch Condorama websites.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

The Hawai‘i Civil Rights Commission

Marcus Kawatachi, Deputy Executive Director of the Hawai‘i Civil Rights Commission (“HCRC”) will provide information on the HCRC and its function, how complaints are processed, types of claims received and tips to avoid complaints.

Dealing with Violence in Associations

Jeffrey Owens, CSP, CTM, CVP, Major-HPD Ret., will provide an overview on dealing with violence in associations, including strategies on managing events to safety, productive communications, reducing personal risk during encounters and regaining control when people are out of control.

For more information regarding Condorama XIII, please visit the Real Estate Branch Condorama website at https://cca.hawaii.gov/condorama/, or call the Real Estate Branch at 808-586-2644.

The Real Estate Commission is one of 52 boards, commissions and programs administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of prelicense schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents and condominium hotel operators; and certification of prelicense and continuing education courses and prelicense instructors.

