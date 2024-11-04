Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on November 8, 2024, CCEC will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.On the same day, Friday, November 8, 2024, CCEC will host an interactive conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Capital Clean Energy” to the operator and/or conference ID 13750078. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers .

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option .

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://ir.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. The Corporation’s in the-water fleet includes 20 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG carriers (“LNG/Cs”) and 8 legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels. In addition, the Corporation’s under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027. The Corporation has agreed to sell five Neo-Panamax container vessels by the first quarter of 2025.

For more information, please visit our website: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com

Investor Relations / Media

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: ccec@capitallink.com

