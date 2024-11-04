RYVYL to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 14, 2024

SANDIEGO, CA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL" or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, plans to report financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday, November 14, 2024, after the market close.

RYVYL management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 14, 2024, to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, provide a corporate update and end with a question-and-answer session. To participate, please use the following information and submit your questions in writing prior to the call at RYVYL@lhai.com.

Q3 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

US Dial In: 1- 877-407-4018

International Dial In: 1-201-689-8471

Webcast: Q3 2024 Webcast

Call me: Link

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available through January 14, 2025, by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and entering access ID 13749031. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the RYVYL website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

