Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights and Recent Developments:

The Company generated record third quarter net income of $60.4 million and record third quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $174.8 million.

Reported record third quarter consolidated revenue of $550.0 million, driven by record third quarter Hospitality revenue and record third quarter Entertainment revenue.

Same-store 1 Hospitality segment achieved record third quarter operating income of $92.8 million and record third quarter Adjusted EBITDAre of $142.0 million.

Hospitality segment achieved record third quarter operating income of $92.8 million and record third quarter Adjusted EBITDAre of $142.0 million. During the quarter, the Company booked over 581,000 same-store Gross Definite Room Nights for all future years, at an estimated average daily rate (ADR) for future bookings of $282, an increase of 5.2% over Q3 2023 estimated ADR for future bookings and a third quarter record.

The Company is revising its full year 2024 guidance, including lowering its same-store Hospitality RevPAR and Total RevPAR growth, as well as consolidated operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre, to account for continued leisure transient softness in Nashville and Orlando, disruption from Hurricane Milton and incremental disruption from capital investment projects underway. The Company is raising its full year 2024 outlook for adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) primarily to reflect lower expected cash interest expense.

The Company declared a cash dividend of $1.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 4.5% increase from the third quarter dividend of $1.10. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “Building on our solid second quarter performance, we are pleased with our third quarter results in both of our businesses. We delivered record third quarter consolidated revenue, net income, operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre driven by record third quarter same-store ADR and Total RevPAR. Our outlook for group demand remains strong, evidenced by record projected group rooms revenue for all future years, which gives us the confidence to raise our dividend this quarter.”

1 Same-Store Hospitality segment excludes JW Marriott Hill Country, which was acquired June 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Results (as compared to Third Quarter 2023):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Total revenue $ 549,958 $ 528,511 4.1 % $ 1,691,593 $ 1,525,073 10.9 % Operating income $ 105,880 $ 101,923 3.9 % $ 370,332 $ 329,813 12.3 % Operating income margin 19.3 % 19.3 % — pts 21.9 % 21.6 % 0.3 pts Net income (1) $ 60,398 $ 40,785 48.1 % $ 207,899 $ 171,922 20.9 % Net income margin (1) 11.0 % 7.7 % 3.3 pts 12.3 % 11.3 % 1.0 pts Net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 59,011 $ 41,227 43.1 % $ 202,872 $ 169,090 20.0 % Net income available to common stockholders margin (1) 10.7 % 7.8 % 2.9 pts 12.0 % 11.1 % 0.9 pts Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (1)(2) $ 0.94 $ 0.64 46.9 % $ 3.25 $ 2.78 16.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre $ 174,803 $ 170,874 2.3 % $ 569,063 $ 503,251 13.1 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 31.8 % 32.3 % (0.5 ) pts 33.6 % 33.0 % 0.6 pts Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture $ 168,068 $ 163,188 3.0 % $ 546,944 $ 482,450 13.4 % Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture margin 30.6 % 30.9 % (0.3 ) pts 32.3 % 31.6 % 0.7 pts Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 116,205 $ 97,931 18.7 % $ 372,325 $ 320,096 16.3 % FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2) $ 1.86 $ 1.54 20.8 % $ 5.98 $ 5.29 13.0 % Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 120,235 $ 111,279 8.0 % $ 396,361 $ 347,264 14.1 % Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2) $ 1.93 $ 1.81 6.6 % $ 6.39 $ 5.80 10.2 %

1 The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include approximately $10.6 million in losses associated with our previous investment in Circle, a joint venture that we and our joint venture partner agreed to wind down at the end of 2023.

2 Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include 3.8 million and 3.4 million, respectively, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include 3.7 million and 4.1 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

Note: Consolidated year-to-date 2024 results reflect franchise tax refunds for prior tax periods of 2020 through 2023 totaling approximately $9.1 million, which were recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Hospitality revenue $ 467,043 $ 446,198 4.7 % $ 1,447,600 $ 1,288,322 12.4 % Same-Store Hospitality revenue (1) $ 412,770 $ 396,172 4.2 % $ 1,280,536 $ 1,237,575 3.5 % Hospitality operating income $ 102,781 $ 91,723 12.1 % $ 356,851 $ 305,526 16.8 % Hospitality operating income margin 22.0 % 20.6 % 1.4 pts 24.7 % 23.7 % 1.0 pts Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $ 159,569 $ 152,544 4.6 % $ 518,777 $ 456,446 13.7 % Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin 34.2 % 34.2 % – pts 35.8 % 35.4 % 0.4 pts Same-Store Hospitality operating income (1) $ 92,805 $ 83,847 10.7 % $ 322,303 $ 297,422 8.4 % Same-Store Hospitality operating income margin (1) 22.5 % 21.2 % 1.3 pts 25.2 % 24.0 % 1.2 pts Same-Store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 142,020 $ 135,167 5.1 % $ 461,788 $ 438,841 5.2 % Same-Store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin (1) 34.4 % 34.1 % 0.3 pts 36.1 % 35.5 % 0.6 pts Hospitality performance metrics: Occupancy 69.5 % 71.8 % (2.3 ) pts 70.0 % 72.3 % (2.3 ) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 252.42 $ 239.00 5.6 % $ 254.72 $ 240.53 5.9 % RevPAR $ 175.37 $ 171.71 2.1 % $ 178.19 $ 173.80 2.5 % Total RevPAR $ 444.77 $ 424.91 4.7 % $ 462.87 $ 439.00 5.4 % Same-store Hospitality performance metrics: (1) Occupancy 69.1 % 71.8 % (2.7 ) pts 69.7 % 72.3 % (2.6 ) pts ADR $ 244.71 $ 230.50 6.2 % $ 248.05 $ 237.74 4.3 % RevPAR $ 168.99 $ 165.58 2.1 % $ 173.00 $ 171.80 0.7 % Total RevPAR $ 430.91 $ 413.58 4.2 % $ 448.86 $ 435.39 3.1 % Gross definite room nights booked 581,710 695,423 (16.4 ) % 1,650,897 1,695,578 (2.6 ) % Net definite room nights booked 457,856 546,724 (16.3 ) % 1,206,193 1,247,311 (3.3 ) % Group attrition (as % of contracted block) 16.1 % 14.7 % 1.4 pts 15.4 % 15.5 % (0.1 ) pts Cancellations ITYFTY (2) 11,594 11,219 3.3 % 37,745 65,187 (42.1 ) %

1 Same-Store Hospitality segment excludes JW Marriott Hill Country, which was acquired June 30, 2023.

2 “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: Hospitality segment and the Same-Store Hospitality portfolio year-to-date 2024 results reflect franchise tax refunds for prior tax periods of 2020 through 2023 totaling approximately $5.6 million, which were recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR, Total RevPAR, and Occupancy” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for third quarter 2024 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.

Hospitality Segment Highlights

Same-store Hospitality portfolio achieved record third quarter Total RevPAR of $431, a 4.2% increase over Q3 2023, driven by strong banquet and AV revenue, which increased 15.9% from the prior year quarter.

Same-store Hospitality portfolio also achieved record third quarter ADR of $245, an increase of 6.2% from Q3 2023.

In the year for the year cancellations for the same-store Hospitality portfolio decreased 42.1% year-to-date 2024 from the prior year period.

On a same-store basis, attrition and cancellation fee collections declined 35% to $7.4 million in Q3 2024 from $11.3 million in Q3 2023.

Gaylord Opryland

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 122,659 $ 111,939 9.6 % $ 356,846 $ 334,220 6.8 % Operating income $ 36,622 $ 29,549 23.9 % $ 112,089 $ 93,255 20.2 % Operating income margin 29.9 % 26.4 % 3.5 pts 31.4 % 27.9 % 3.5 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 44,815 $ 38,022 17.9 % $ 136,592 $ 118,770 15.0 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 36.5 % 34.0 % 2.5 pts 38.3 % 35.5 % 2.8 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 71.8 % 72.7 % (0.9 ) pts 70.8 % 72.2 % (1.4 ) pts ADR $ 254.05 $ 242.37 4.8 % $ 253.83 $ 244.82 3.7 % RevPAR $ 182.49 $ 176.18 3.6 % $ 179.66 $ 176.66 1.7 % Total RevPAR $ 461.65 $ 421.30 9.6 % $ 450.95 $ 423.91 6.4 %



Note: Gaylord Opryland year-to-date 2024 results reflect franchise tax refunds for prior tax periods of 2020 through 2023 totaling approximately $5.4 million, which were recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

Gaylord Palms

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 68,242 $ 63,885 6.8 % $ 222,504 $ 222,260 0.1 % Operating income $ 12,323 $ 9,249 33.2 % $ 50,808 $ 55,205 (8.0 ) % Operating income margin 18.1 % 14.5 % 3.6 pts 22.8 % 24.8 % (2.0 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 19,635 $ 15,930 23.3 % $ 71,867 $ 75,100 (4.3 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 28.8 % 24.9 % 3.9 pts 32.3 % 33.8 % (1.5 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 61.0 % 67.4 % (6.4 ) pts 66.0 % 74.2 % (8.2 ) pts ADR $ 223.10 $ 214.22 4.1 % $ 243.86 $ 239.56 1.8 % RevPAR $ 136.09 $ 144.33 (5.7 ) % $ 160.98 $ 177.67 (9.4 ) % Total RevPAR $ 431.76 $ 404.19 6.8 % $ 472.68 $ 473.89 (0.3 ) %



Gaylord Texan

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 73,096 $ 73,991 (1.2 ) % $ 241,895 $ 241,868 0.0 % Operating income $ 18,697 $ 19,555 (4.4 ) % $ 71,043 $ 73,748 (3.7 ) % Operating income margin 25.6 % 26.4 % (0.8 ) pts 29.4 % 30.5 % (1.1 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 24,417 $ 25,225 (3.2 ) % $ 88,398 $ 90,902 (2.8 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 33.4 % 34.1 % (0.7 ) pts 36.5 % 37.6 % (1.1 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 71.8 % 73.0 % (1.2 ) pts 74.6 % 75.0 % (0.4 ) pts ADR $ 247.51 $ 233.92 5.8 % $ 246.78 $ 233.19 5.8 % RevPAR $ 177.82 $ 170.68 4.2 % $ 184.16 $ 175.00 5.2 % Total RevPAR $ 437.99 $ 443.36 (1.2 ) % $ 486.68 $ 488.40 (0.4 ) %



Gaylord National

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 69,751 $ 72,124 (3.3 ) % $ 226,394 $ 221,910 2.0 % Operating income $ 8,493 $ 9,855 (13.8 ) % $ 36,037 $ 32,836 9.7 % Operating income margin 12.2 % 13.7 % (1.5 ) pts 15.9 % 14.8 % 1.1 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 21,260 $ 25,605 (17.0 ) % $ 68,000 $ 67,678 0.5 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 30.5 % 35.5 % (5.0 ) pts 30.0 % 30.5 % (0.5 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 63.5 % 71.5 % (8.0 ) pts 66.3 % 68.9 % (2.6 ) pts ADR $ 240.73 $ 216.85 11.0 % $ 247.47 $ 235.67 5.0 % RevPAR $ 152.98 $ 155.12 (1.4 ) % $ 163.98 $ 162.38 1.0 % Total RevPAR $ 379.84 $ 392.76 (3.3 ) % $ 413.96 $ 407.24 1.7 %



Gaylord Rockies

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 72,658 $ 68,203 6.5 % $ 213,316 $ 199,377 7.0 % Operating income $ 16,045 $ 14,970 7.2 % $ 49,478 $ 40,529 22.1 % Operating income margin 22.1 % 21.9 % 0.2 pts 23.2 % 20.3 % 2.9 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 30,520 $ 29,171 4.6 % $ 91,932 $ 82,899 10.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 42.0 % 42.8 % (0.8 ) pts 43.1 % 41.6 % 1.5 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 80.8 % 79.9 % 0.9 pts 75.2 % 75.9 % (0.7 ) pts ADR $ 259.76 $ 245.52 5.8 % $ 253.23 $ 242.57 4.4 % RevPAR $ 209.86 $ 196.19 7.0 % $ 190.54 $ 184.12 3.5 % Total RevPAR $ 526.16 $ 493.90 6.5 % $ 518.67 $ 486.56 6.6 %



JW Marriott Hill Country

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2024 2023 Change 2024 Revenue $ 54,273 $ 50,026 8.5 % $ 167,064 Operating income $ 9,976 $ 7,876 26.7 % $ 34,548 Operating income margin 18.4 % 15.7 % 2.7 pts 20.7 % Adjusted EBITDAre $ 17,549 $ 17,377 1.0 % $ 56,989 Adjusted EBITDAre margin 32.3 % 34.7 % (2.4 ) pts 34.1 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 73.8 % 72.0 % 1.8 pts 72.2 % ADR $ 327.27 $ 327.17 0.0 % $ 321.73 RevPAR $ 241.68 $ 235.43 2.7 % $ 232.14 Total RevPAR $ 588.74 $ 542.67 8.5 % $ 608.50



Note: JW Marriott Hill Country was acquired by the Company on June 30, 2023, therefore there are no comparison figures for the nine-month period.

Entertainment Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 82,915 $ 82,313 0.7 % $ 243,993 $ 236,751 3.1 % Operating income $ 13,050 $ 20,523 (36.4 ) % $ 44,984 $ 55,515 (19.0 ) % Operating income margin 15.7 % 24.9 % (9.2 ) pts 18.4 % 23.4 % (5.0 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 22,451 $ 25,618 (12.4 ) % $ 73,734 $ 69,380 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 27.1 % 31.1 % (4.0 ) pts 30.2 % 29.3 % 0.9 pts



Note: Entertainment segment year-to-date 2024 results reflect franchise tax refunds for prior tax periods of 2020 through 2023 totaling approximately $3.4 million, which were recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

Fioravanti continued, “Our major capital investment activity in our Entertainment segment is nearing completion: we opened Category 10 on November 2nd to a positive early reception, and we expect to complete the renovation of the W Austin Hotel at Block 21 by year-end. With the benefit of these investments, together with our exciting plans for “Opry 100,” the year-long centennial celebration of the Grand Ole Opry, we believe OEG is poised to deliver strong results in 2025 and beyond.”

Corporate and Other Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Operating loss $ (9,951 ) $ (10,323 ) 3.6 % $ (31,503 ) $ (31,228 ) (0.9 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre $ (7,217 ) $ (7,288 ) 1.0 % $ (23,448 ) $ (22,575 ) (3.9 ) %



Note: Corporate and Other segment year-to-date 2024 results reflect franchise tax refunds for prior tax periods of 2020 through 2023 totaling approximately $0.1 million, which were recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

2024 Guidance

Fioravanti concluded, “We are pleased to increase our full year 2024 outlook for AFFO, while adopting a more conservative outlook, including for same-store Hospitality RevPAR and Total RevPAR growth, consolidated operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre to account for continued leisure transient softness, disruption from Hurricane Milton and incremental disruption from our capital investment projects underway. We remain as confident as ever in the long-term strength of our businesses and the anticipated high-return investments we are making in our portfolio that we believe will generate meaningful value for our guests and shareholders in the years to come.”

The Company is updating its 2024 business performance outlook based on current information as of November 4, 2024. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

New Guidance Range (1) Prior Guidance Range (1) (in millions, except per share figures) Full Year 2024 Full Year 2024 Change (1) Low High Midpoint Low High Midpoint Midpoint Same-Store Hospitality RevPAR growth (2) - % 1.00 % 0.50 % 1.00 % 3.00 % 2.00 % (1.50 ) % Same-Store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth (2) 2.50 % 3.50 % 3.00 % 2.75 % 4.75 % 3.75 % (0.75 ) % Operating income: Same-Store Hospitality (2) $ 442.0 $ 445.0 $ 443.5 $ 447.5 $ 456.0 $ 451.8 $ (8.3 ) JW Marriott Hill Country 39.5 40.5 40.0 37.0 38.0 37.5 2.5 Entertainment 68.0 69.5 68.8 70.5 73.5 72.0 (3.3 ) Corporate and Other (44.3 ) (43.0 ) (43.6 ) (44.8 ) (43.0 ) (43.9 ) 0.3 Consolidated operating income $ 505.2 $ 512.0 $ 508.6 $ 510.2 $ 524.5 $ 517.4 $ (8.8 ) Adjusted EBITDAre: Same-Store Hospitality (2) $ 622.0 $ 632.0 $ 627.0 $ 625.5 $ 640.5 $ 633.0 $ (6.0 ) JW Marriott Hill Country 69.5 71.5 70.5 65.0 70.0 67.5 3.0 Entertainment 104.0 108.0 106.0 105.0 112.0 108.5 (2.5 ) Corporate and Other (34.0 ) (32.0 ) (33.0 ) (35.0 ) (32.0 ) (33.5 ) 0.5 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre $ 761.5 $ 779.5 $ 770.5 $ 760.5 $ 790.5 $ 775.5 $ (5.0 ) Net income $ 281.0 $ 287.5 $ 284.3 $ 281.0 $ 287.5 $ 284.3 $ – Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 272.5 $ 281.5 $ 277.0 $ 271.0 $ 281.5 $ 276.3 $ 0.8 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 492.3 $ 509.5 $ 500.9 $ 485.3 $ 508.0 $ 496.6 $ 4.3 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 519.0 $ 543.5 $ 531.3 $ 511.8 $ 543.0 $ 527.4 $ 3.9 Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (3) $ 4.38 $ 4.49 $ 4.44 $ 4.38 $ 4.49 $ 4.44 $ - Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (3)(4) $ 8.39 $ 8.68 $ 8.54 $ 8.29 $ 8.67 $ 8.48 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (3) 64.1 64.1 64.1 64.1 64.1 64.1 (0.0 ) Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (3) 64.5 64.5 64.5 64.5 64.5 64.5 (0.0 )

(1) Includes JW Marriott Hill Country, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(2) Same-store excludes JW Marriott Hill Country.

(3) Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

(4) The prior guidance range for adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit is calculated in accordance with the revised calculation methodology posted on September 4, 2024.

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, property-level Adjusted EBITDAre for JW Marriott Hill Country to property-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders to Net Income, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Capital Expenditures Update

As of September 30, 2024, full year 2024 capital expenditures are estimated to be $400 million to $450 million, an increase from the previously provided range of $375 million to $425 million.

Dividend Update

On October 15, 2024, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

Today, the Company declared its fourth quarter 2024 cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024. The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had unrestricted cash of $534.9 million and total debt outstanding of $3,373.4 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of September 30, 2024, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility, $16.0 million was drawn under OEG’s revolving credit facility, and the lending banks had issued $4.3 million in letters of credit under the Company’s revolving credit facility, which left $759.7 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.



About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR

We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures

We calculate Net Income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated Net Income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated Total Revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Operating Income Margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP Operating Income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP Revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Definition

We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as Net Income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

preopening costs;

non-cash lease expense;

equity-based compensation expense;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

interest income on bonds;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

pension settlement charges;

pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and

any other adjustments we have identified herein.



We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of Net Income or Operating Income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin Definition

We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture by GAAP consolidated Total Revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP Revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest in Consolidated Joint Venture and GAAP consolidated Total Revenue or segment or property-level GAAP Revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders Definition

The Company calculates FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as Net Income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, the Company then excludes, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

right-of-use asset amortization;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

write-offs of deferred financing costs;

amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

non-cash lease expense;

credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;

pension settlement charges;

additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;

(gains) losses on other assets;

transaction costs on acquisitions;

deferred income tax expense (benefit); and

any other adjustments the Company has identified herein.



FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

The Company presents adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of its performance in addition to its net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). The Company calculates adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as its adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of its ongoing operations because each presents a measure of the Company’s operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the performance of its underlying hotel properties. The Company believes that these items are more representative of its asset base than its ongoing operations. The Company also uses these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining its results after considering the impact of its capital structure.

The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures it presents may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of the Company’s Net Income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for the Company’s discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of its results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as Net Income (Loss), Operating Income (Loss), or cash flow from operations.



RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues: Rooms $ 184,154 $ 180,309 $ 557,284 $ 510,052 Food and beverage 224,835 202,850 719,304 616,562 Other hotel revenue 58,054 63,039 171,012 161,708 Entertainment 82,915 82,313 243,993 236,751 Total revenues 549,958 528,511 1,691,593 1,525,073 Operating expenses: Rooms 45,129 45,879 134,292 128,210 Food and beverage 127,040 117,435 387,588 339,642 Other hotel expenses 123,716 122,748 360,298 330,397 Management fees, net 16,889 15,947 56,300 46,560 Total hotel operating expenses 312,774 302,009 938,478 844,809 Entertainment 61,659 56,222 173,806 164,744 Corporate 9,724 10,103 31,080 30,582 Preopening costs 870 168 3,361 425 Gain on sale of assets – – (270 ) – Depreciation and amortization 59,051 58,086 174,806 154,700 Total operating expenses 444,078 426,588 1,321,261 1,195,260 Operating income 105,880 101,923 370,332 329,813 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (54,546 ) (58,521 ) (171,566 ) (150,228 ) Interest income 7,219 6,112 21,805 13,977 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – (2,319 ) (2,252 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 9 (12,566 ) 224 (17,525 ) Other gains and (losses), net 2,758 5,993 3,075 5,470 Income before income taxes 61,320 42,941 221,551 179,255 Provision for income taxes (922 ) (2,156 ) (13,652 ) (7,333 ) Net income 60,398 40,785 207,899 171,922 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture (997 ) 715 (3,688 ) (1,656 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership (390 ) (273 ) (1,339 ) (1,176 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 59,011 $ 41,227 $ 202,872 $ 169,090 Basic income per share available to common stockholders $ 0.99 $ 0.69 $ 3.39 $ 2.96 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders (1) $ 0.94 $ 0.64 $ 3.25 $ 2.78 Weighted average common shares for the period: Basic 59,900 59,707 59,845 57,089 Diluted (1) 63,901 63,620 63,535 61,391

(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include 3.8 million and 3.4 million, respectively, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include 3.7 million and 4.1 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.



RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $ 4,092,234 $ 3,955,586 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 534,931 591,833 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 36,000 108,608 Notes receivable, net 56,635 61,760 Trade receivables, net 107,302 110,029 Deferred income tax assets, net 70,055 81,624 Prepaid expenses and other assets 189,084 154,810 Intangible assets, net 118,253 124,287 Total assets $ 5,204,494 $ 5,188,537 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Debt and finance lease obligations $ 3,373,442 $ 3,377,028 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 472,722 464,720 Dividends payable 68,005 67,932 Deferred management rights proceeds 164,860 165,174 Operating lease liabilities 130,289 129,122 Other liabilities 67,367 66,658 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture 372,274 345,126 Total equity 555,535 572,777 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,204,494 $ 5,188,537





RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Consolidated: Revenue $ 549,958 $ 528,511 $ 1,691,593 $ 1,525,073 Net income $ 60,398 11.0 % $ 40,785 7.7 % $ 207,899 12.3 % $ 171,922 11.3 % Interest expense, net 47,327 52,409 149,761 136,251 Provision for income taxes 922 2,156 13,652 7,333 Depreciation and amortization 59,051 58,086 174,806 154,700 Gain on sale of assets – – (270 ) – Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures 1 5 5 22 EBITDAre 167,699 30.5 % 153,441 29.0 % 545,853 32.3 % 470,228 30.8 % Preopening costs 870 168 3,361 425 Non-cash lease expense 1,046 1,495 2,904 4,495 Equity-based compensation expense 3,479 3,940 10,724 11,480 Pension settlement charge 597 – 597 – Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,201 3,503 3,742 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – 2,319 2,252 Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures (1 ) 10,629 (198 ) 10,629 Adjusted EBITDAre 174,803 31.8 % 170,874 32.3 % 569,063 33.6 % 503,251 33.0 % Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture (6,735 ) (7,686 ) (22,119 ) (20,801 ) Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture $ 168,068 30.6 % $ 163,188 30.9 % $ 546,944 32.3 % $ 482,450 31.6 % Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 467,043 $ 446,198 $ 1,447,600 $ 1,288,322 Operating income $ 102,781 22.0 % $ 91,723 20.6 % $ 356,851 24.7 % $ 305,526 23.7 % Depreciation and amortization 51,488 52,466 152,271 137,987 Non-cash lease expense 984 1,020 2,949 3,057 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,201 3,503 3,742 Other gains and (losses), net 3,203 6,134 3,203 6,134 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 159,569 34.2 % $ 152,544 34.2 % $ 518,777 35.8 % $ 456,446 35.4 % Same-Store Hospitality segment: (1) Revenue $ 412,770 $ 396,172 $ 1,280,536 $ 1,237,575 Operating income $ 92,805 22.5 % $ 83,847 21.2 % $ 322,303 25.2 % $ 297,422 24.0 % Depreciation and amortization 43,915 42,965 129,830 128,486 Non-cash lease expense 984 1,020 2,949 3,057 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,201 3,503 3,742 Other gains and (losses), net 3,203 6,134 3,203 6,134 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 142,020 34.4 % $ 135,167 34.1 % $ 461,788 36.1 % $ 438,841 35.5 % Entertainment segment: Revenue $ 82,915 $ 82,313 $ 243,993 $ 236,751 Operating income $ 13,050 15.7 % $ 20,523 24.9 % $ 44,984 18.4 % $ 55,515 23.4 % Depreciation and amortization 7,336 5,400 21,842 16,067 Preopening costs 870 168 3,361 425 Non-cash lease (revenue) expense 62 475 (45 ) 1,438 Equity-based compensation 989 984 2,882 2,810 Other gains and (losses), net 135 – 680 – Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures 9 (1,932 ) 30 (6,875 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 22,451 27.1 % $ 25,618 31.1 % $ 73,734 30.2 % $ 69,380 29.3 % Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (9,951 ) $ (10,323 ) $ (31,503 ) $ (31,228 ) Depreciation and amortization 227 220 693 646 Other gains and (losses), net (580 ) (141 ) (807 ) (663 ) Equity-based compensation 2,490 2,956 7,842 8,670 Gain on sale of assets – – (270 ) – Pension settlement charge 597 – 597 – Adjusted EBITDAre $ (7,217 ) $ (7,288 ) $ (23,448 ) $ (22,575 )

(1) Same-Store Hospitality segment excludes JW Marriott Hill Country, which was acquired on June 30, 2023.



RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“FFO”) AND ADJUSTED FFO RECONCILIATION

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income $ 60,398 $ 40,785 $ 207,899 $ 171,922 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint venture (997 ) 715 (3,688 ) (1,656 ) Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders 59,401 41,500 204,211 170,266 Depreciation and amortization 59,004 58,028 174,664 154,581 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (2,201 ) (1,620 ) (6,553 ) (4,820 ) Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures 1 23 3 69 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders 116,205 97,931 372,325 320,096 Right-of-use asset amortization 47 58 142 119 Non-cash lease expense 1,046 1,495 2,904 4,495 Pension settlement charge 597 – 597 – Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures (1 ) 10,629 (198 ) 10,629 Gain on other assets – – (270 ) – Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,647 2,682 7,995 7,989 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 545 637 1,852 1,688 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – 2,319 2,252 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (902 ) (3,616 ) (2,020 ) (4,898 ) Deferred tax provision 51 1,463 10,715 4,894 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 120,235 $ 111,279 $ 396,361 $ 347,264 Basic net income per share $ 0.99 $ 0.69 $ 3.39 $ 2.96 Diluted net income per share $ 0.94 $ 0.64 $ 3.25 $ 2.78 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 1.93 $ 1.63 $ 6.18 $ 5.57 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 1.99 $ 1.85 $ 6.58 $ 6.04 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.86 $ 1.54 $ 5.98 $ 5.29 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.93 $ 1.81 $ 6.39 $ 5.80 Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period: Basic 60,295 60,102 60,240 57,484 Diluted (1) 64,296 64,015 63,930 61,786

(1) Diluted weighted average common shares and OP units for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include 3.8 million and 3.4 million, respectively, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include 3.7 million and 4.1 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

