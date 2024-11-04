Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,717 in the last 365 days.

Relmada Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada”), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss recent business progress and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date:   Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
Participant Dial-in (US):   1-800-717-1738
Participant Dial-in (International):   1-646-307-1865
Conference ID Code:   60579
Webcast Access:   Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017 (esmethadone), is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Relmada Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more