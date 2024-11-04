Submit Release
Vimeo Q3 2024 Shareholder Letter Available on Company's IR Site

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted its third quarter 2024 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.        


Vimeo Investor Relations
Ken Goff
ir@vimeo.com

Vimeo Communications
Ronda Morra
press@vimeo.com

