Bitget Expands GameFi Offerings with Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Listing and Airdrop Events





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has listed Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) in its Innovation and GameFi Zone, offering users an opportunity to participate in ARCA-related activities and share a pool of 2,375,000 ARCA tokens. As a unique addition to the gaming ecosystem, Legend of Arcadia brings an engaging blend of casual gameplay with blockchain-driven rewards, attracting both traditional gamers and Web3 enthusiasts alike. The listing marks a significant expansion in Bitget’s GameFi offerings, inviting users to explore new avenues in the evolving digital economy.

ARCA token's deposits, withdrawals and trading are currently open. This listing introduces a new asset to Bitget’s platform and provides an interactive way for users to earn ARCA through a series of airdrop activities. By locking ETH on PoolX, participants can secure a portion of 1,500,000 ARCA tokens. The allocation formula ensures a fair distribution based on each participant’s locked ETH proportion within the pool, fostering a competitive yet equitable system for acquiring tokens.

Another airdrop opportunity awaits through the CandyBomb promotion, where users can gain access to 875,000 ARCA tokens by engaging in ARCA spot and futures trading. This initiative incentivizes both new spot and futures users, with 437,500 ARCA tokens reserved for each trading category. Participation is streamlined through the CandyBomb page, where users simply need to join the activity to start accumulating rewards based on their net deposits and trading volumes, enhancing user engagement with the ARCA ecosystem.

Legend of Arcadia offers a captivating gameplay experience by merging traditional gaming elements with blockchain-based incentives, presenting a novel approach to the gaming sector. Set in a multi-chain universe, Legend of Arcadia is both free-to-play and play-to-earn, allowing players to immerse themselves in a strategic, card-based environment where they can earn rewards through staking, battling, and mining. The game introduces users to the whimsical world of "toy heroes," collectible NFT characters that are central to the gameplay. With eight classes and six factions of these toy-like characters, players can build diverse teams, compete strategically, and earn in-game assets, creating a dynamic ecosystem that merges the entertainment of gaming with the financial opportunities of Web3.

As Bitget continues to broaden its GameFi portfolio, the listing of ARCA shows the platform’s dedication to fostering accessible, rewarding digital experiences for its global user base. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of ARCA into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem, allowing users to access new opportunities in the evolving DeFi landscape.

