Attorney General James and Bipartisan Coalition of 50 Attorneys General Call for Peaceful Election

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and a bipartisan coalition of 50 attorneys general today issued a statement calling for a peaceful election in their respective jurisdictions and across the country:

“Regardless of the 2024 election outcome, we condemn any and all acts of violence related to its results. A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability. As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.

“We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse, and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process. Let us come together after this election, not divided by outcomes, but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the safety of our fellow Americans. Violence has no place in our democratic process. We will enforce the law against any acts that threaten our communities and democracy.”

Joining Attorney General James in issuing today’s statement are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.