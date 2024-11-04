SR 410 Chinook Pass and SR 123 Cayuse Pass to remain closed for the season due to heavy snowfall, avalanche danger

MOUNT RAINIER – State Routes 410 and 123, including Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass within Mount Rainier National Park, will remain closed for the season due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.

The Washington State Department of Transportation temporarily closed both passes on Oct. 31 for the safety of maintenance crews and travelers as road conditions deteriorated and the risk of avalanches increased.

Chinook Pass (5,430 feet) and Cayuse Pass (4,675 feet) are closed between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, approximately 12 miles northwest of the summit near the Mount Rainier National Park boundary, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

Over Nov. 2 - 3, Chinook Pass received over two feet of snow at the summit and more snow is forecasted for the week.

Current weather and highway conditions are posted on the WSDOT mountain passes webpage and through the WSDOT app. Visit the Mount Rainier National Park’s road status webpage for updates about roads within Mount Rainier National Park.