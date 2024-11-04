USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for South Carolina Disaster Areas

Four More Counties in Florida Also Now Eligible for D-SNAP, Increasing Coverage Area Previously Announced on Oct. 21

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that people recovering from Hurricane Helene may be eligible for food assistance through USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Approximately 357,291 households in 28 South Carolina counties and one Tribe are estimated to be eligible for this relief to help with grocery expenses.

Through this program, which USDA makes available through states in the aftermath of disasters, people who may not be eligible for SNAP in normal circumstances can participate if they meet specific criteria, including disaster income limits and qualifying disaster-related expenses.

USDA recently announced that residents in parts of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee may be eligible for D-SNAP. Today, USDA is also announcing that four more counties in Florida - Desoto, Flagler, Lake, and Polk - are now eligible, bringing the total area where D-SNAP is offered to 144 eligible counties and two Tribes across the states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. USDA continues to work with states to offer D-SNAP to their residents.

“USDA is committed to making sure that families, farmers and communities impacted by recent hurricanes get the support they need, including help with grocery expenses as people grapple with significant disruption to their lives,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The Biden-Harris Administration, including USDA, will do everything in our power to help you respond, recover and rebuild – no matter how long it takes.”

South Carolina will operate its virtual and in-person D-SNAP application period Nov. 12 through Nov. 21, 2024, and Dec. 2 through Dec. 13, 2024, respectively. Eligible areas include the counties of Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York and the Catawba Indian Reservation. South Carolina will share additional information about D-SNAP application dates and locations through local media.

How to Apply for D-SNAP

To be eligible for D-SNAP, a household must live in an identified disaster area, have been affected by the disaster, and meet certain D-SNAP eligibility criteria. Eligible households will receive one month of benefits – equal to the maximum monthly amount for a SNAP household of their size – that they can use to purchase groceries at SNAP-authorized stores or from select retailers online to meet their temporary food needs as they settle back home following the disaster. For more information about South Carolina SNAP, visit South Carolina’s Department of Social Services. For more information about this and other available aid, callers from South Carolina can dial 2-1-1.

The D-SNAP announcement today is the latest in a battery of USDA actions taken to help South Carolina residents cope with Hurricane Helene and its aftermath, which also include:

Approving waivers for the 10-day reporting requirement for food purchased with SNAP benefits lost due to power outages in the affected counties.

Approving a mass replacements waiver for SNAP participants in affected counties, allowing households to receive replacement benefits lost due to power outages.

Approving statewide waivers that provide administrative and operational flexibilities in multiple nutrition programs, including the National School Lunch Program and the Summer Food Service Program.

Approving statewide waivers for the Maximum Monthly Allowance for WIC food packages I, II and III and the medical documentation requirement for WIC Food Packages I and II.

The timing of D-SNAP varies with the unique circumstances of each disaster, but always begins after commercial channels of food distribution have been restored and families are able to purchase and prepare food at home. Before operating a D-SNAP, a state must ensure that the proper public information, staffing, and resources are in place.

Although current SNAP households are not eligible for D-SNAP, USDA has also approved South Carolina to automatically issue supplemental SNAP benefits to current SNAP households in 27 counties (Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York) to bring their allotment up to the maximum amount for their household size if they don’t already receive that amount. SNAP households in Kershaw County may request supplemental benefits from their state SNAP agency.

Other USDA Resources and Support

Staff across USDA are working with states, local government officials, and partners to provide swift support to communities, farmers, ranchers and small businesses in affected areas. To date, USDA has dispatched hundreds of responders and support staff on the ground working closely with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help clear debris and to get response and recovery resources where they are needed most. USDA previously announced that the Department has already issued flexibilities and waivers across its many farm service, nutrition and community support programs, and is hard at work looking for additional flexibilities to get critical resources and support to communities in need. USDA has also taken steps to expedite assistance to agricultural producers, expediting insurance payments and implementing flexibilities and waivers to speed recovery efforts.

Visit USDA’s Disaster Resource Center for more on how the Department is responding to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

