New Study: How Politics Impact Business and Brand Loyalty in a Divided America

Research from the Loyalty Science Lab Shows Ideological Alignment Influences Consumer Choices

Norfolk, VA., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from the Loyalty Science Lab at Old Dominion University sheds light on the growing influence of social and political values on brand loyalty. The research, which surveyed nearly 1,000 US consumers, reveals that consumers are increasingly making purchasing decisions based on their alignment with a brand's perceived ideology.

Key findings of the study include:

Political Values Matter: Over two-thirds of consumers report making loyalty-related decisions based on social and political values.

Over two-thirds of consumers report making loyalty-related decisions based on social and political values. More Likely to Punish than Reward: The study reveals a striking impact of political and social ideology on brand loyalty, with consumers more likely to punish brands for misaligned values than reward them for shared beliefs.

The study reveals a striking impact of political and social ideology on brand loyalty, with consumers more likely to punish brands for misaligned values than reward them for shared beliefs. Differences in Political Ideology Drive Consumer Behavior: Liberal consumers show the highest engagement with value-based purchasing, while conservative consumers demonstrate stronger overall brand loyalty.

Liberal consumers show the highest engagement with value-based purchasing, while conservative consumers demonstrate stronger overall brand loyalty. Companies Can't Hide Their Politics: Consumers have clear perceptions of the ideological leanings of brands, and these perceptions significantly influence loyalty.

Consumers have clear perceptions of the ideological leanings of brands, and these perceptions significantly influence loyalty. Generational Divide: Younger consumers are more likely to develop loyalty based on shared values, while older consumers are more prone to boycott brands with conflicting values.

Younger consumers are more likely to develop loyalty based on shared values, while older consumers are more prone to boycott brands with conflicting values. Navigating a Political-Divided World: Even in an increasingly polarized marketplace, brands can effectively manage their social and political values to build stronger customer relationships and avoid alienating key segments.

"This study highlights the evolving landscape of brand loyalty," says Yuping Liu-Thompkins, Director of the Loyalty Science Lab. "Brands can no longer ignore the influence of social and political values in consumer decision-making. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for building and maintaining strong customer relationships."

The full report, including detailed findings and actionable insights for brands, will be released in November.

# # #

About the Loyalty Science Lab:

The Loyalty Science Lab at Old Dominion University is a research lab dedicated to advancing the science of customer loyalty. Through cutting-edge research and industry collaboration, the Lab provides insights and solutions to help organizations build stronger, more profitable customer relationships.

Website: https://www.odu.edu/loyalty-science-lab

Joy Vann Old Dominion University 757-683-6479 jvann@odu.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.