Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas Delivers an Unforgettable Experience for the Hospitality Industry

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, co-located with The Hospitality Show, successfully wrapped up in San Antonio, delivering a dynamic platform for the bar, restaurant, and hospitality industry. The event attracted 658 attendees from thirty-three states and five international countries, including bar and restaurant owners, operators, and industry leaders, all eager to connect, learn, and explore new innovations.

Over three full days, the Expo provided key educational sessions and networking opportunities designed to stimulate growth and profitability for hospitality professionals. Highlights included the F&B Theater sessions featuring top experts sharing actionable strategies, the exclusive Cocktail Clubhouse offering complimentary beverage samples from leading brands, and the vibrant welcome reception that set the stage for networking and collaboration.

“Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas was a successful first event, bringing critical content and education directly to operators across the U.S., especially for those unable to join our flagship event in Las Vegas each March. This launch reflects the passion, resilience, and growth potential within our industry," said Tim McLucas, Market Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex. "Co-locating with The Hospitality Show elevated the experience, offering attendees expanded resources and expertise under one roof. Our goal was to create an environment where industry professionals could gain valuable insights, explore innovative solutions, and build meaningful connections to advance their businesses. We couldn’t be more thrilled with the success of this first event.”

The co-located event brought together two powerhouse shows, creating a unique opportunity for cross-industry interaction and inspiration. Attendees were able to access The Hospitality Show’s curated content, including the ESG Pavilion, outdoor hospitality activations, and the Spotlight Stage, all aimed at driving profitability and innovation within the hospitality industry.

Bar & Restaurant Expo Las Vegas will return March 24-26, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall and Bar & Restaurant Expo Denver will launch October 26-28, 2025 at the Colorado Convention Center.



Suppliers in the food and beverage industry can request exhibit and sponsor information here or contact Kyle Zegan at kzegan@questex.com.

About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper-competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is part of the Questex Hospitality Division and also produces Bar & Restaurant News, World Tea News, World Tea Academy, as well as The Hospitality Show, and Vibe Conference.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Osborne

Senior Marketing Director, Hospitality Group,

Questex

mosborne@questex.com

