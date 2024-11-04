Global Customer Data Platform Market

Rise in demand for personalized marketing across industries such as retail, ecommerce & BFSI, and data driven decision making across organizations boosts market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Growing at a CAGR of 27.4% | The Global Customer Data Platform Market Reach USD 49.6 Billion by 2033." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global customer data platform market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $49.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2024 to 2033. The customer data platform market share is segmented into type, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is classified into data CDP, analytic CDP, campaign CDP, and others. By deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By enterprise size, the market is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is segregated into BFSI, retail & ecommerce, travel & hospitality, telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 A greater emphasis on compliance and data privacy was announced by several government bodies in 2023. Thus, the need for CDPs to manage and secure client data is growing as data privacy laws like the CCPA and GDPR become more stringent. Platforms with strong consent management, data governance, and compliance features are in greater demand propelling the growth of the customer data platform solutions. Predictive analytics, personalization, and consumer insights are being improved by integrating AI and ML into CDPs. This is anticipated to pick up steam as companies look to use data to make smarter decisions across various business verticals. 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 In May 2021, Salesforce Inc announced updates on its customer data platform. The solution is designed to first-party data to improve personalization on every client interaction. In October 2020, SAP SE announced the launch of its new customer data platform that is designed to redefine customer experiences across all departments. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 The major players operating in the customer data platform market analysis include Salesforce Inc, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc, SAS Institute Inc, and Microsoft Corporation. Other players in the customer data platform market include SAP SE, Tealium, Sitecore, Twilico Inc, and Braze. 