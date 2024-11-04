Governor Newsom statement on passing of Quincy Jones

Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of musician, producer, and composer Quincy Jones:

“A titan of music, culture, and philanthropy, Quincy Jones brought the world endless joy with his optimistic spirit and colossal imagination. Not a day goes by without hearing a masterpiece that Quincy produced or hearing about the good he created with his generous heart. Jen and I — and all of California — mourn the loss of this great humanitarian and artist.”