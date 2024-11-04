Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,727 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom statement on passing of Quincy Jones

Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of musician, producer, and composer Quincy Jones:

“A titan of music, culture, and philanthropy, Quincy Jones brought the world endless joy with his optimistic spirit and colossal imagination. Not a day goes by without hearing a masterpiece that Quincy produced or hearing about the good he created with his generous heart. Jen and I — and all of California — mourn the loss of this great humanitarian and artist.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom statement on passing of Quincy Jones

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more