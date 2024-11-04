Victor Gonzalez Herrera, second Latin American to join UNICEF’s International Council

Victor Gonzalez Herrera

Education is power, and power belongs to the people. We prioritize actions, not words!” — Victor Gonzalez Herrera

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victor Gonzalez Herrera , who is not yet 40 years old, has become one of the most influential figures in today's business world.Originally from Mexico City, he currently serves as the CEO of Farmacias Similares. He holds a degree in International Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and is one of five children of successful businessman Victor Gonzalez Torres.Beyond his leadership of one of Latin America’s most significant and widespread pharmaceutical chains, Gonzalez Herrera has also emerged as a prominent philanthropist.Victor Gonzalez Herrera and His Contribution to UNICEFThis past February, as President of Dr. Simi Foundation, Víctor González Herrera became only the second Latin American to join UNICEF’s International Council.This global alliance consists of philanthropists who work to improve children’s lives.Championing Equal Access to Water ServicesThrough the Dr. Simi Foundation and in collaboration with UNICEF Mexico , Victor Gonzalez Herrera and his family have focused on ensuring access to water services such as sanitation and hygiene in educational centers.The initiative centers on creating a healthy environment for children and adolescents in Nuevo León and effectively mitigating health risks and environmental impact.Regarding this partnership, Victor Gonzalez Herrera stated:“Today, through the collaboration between the Dr. Simi Foundation and SíMiPlaneta , we are developing strategies to improve physical, mental, and emotional well-being and providing education that enables children and adolescents to attain happiness. Education is power, and power belongs to the people. We prioritize actions, not words!”.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.