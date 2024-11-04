Submit Release
Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital as of 31 October 2024

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off date Total number
of shares 		Net total number of
voting rights
1 October 2024

 		 56,129,724

 		 Total gross 56,129,724
Net total 55,759,693

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, 4 November 2024

Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital as of 31 October 2024

