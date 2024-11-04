Alliance Memory Introduces Six New 8Gb, 16Gb, and 32Gb CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs

Devices Combine Low 1.2V Power Consumption With Fast Clock Speeds of 1600MHz and Transfer Rates of 3200 MT/s in 78-Ball and 96-Ball FBGA Packages

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs with six new 8Gb, 16Gb, and 32Gb devices in 78-ball FBGA and 96-ball FBGA packages. Providing the company’s customers with higher-density options for a wide range of applications, the AS4C512M16D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G8D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G16D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G8D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G16D4-62BCN, and AS4C4G8D4-62BCN are built on a new process technology to deliver improved performance — with lower power consumption and higher speeds and transfer rates — at a lower cost.

To increase battery life in portable electronics such as smartphones and tablets, the DDR4 SDRAMs released today feature a low operating voltage of +1.2V (±0.06V). The devices are designed, qualified, and recommended for use in 5G and IoT designs; computing applications; surveillance, gaming, and networking storage systems; smart meters; human-machine interfaces (HMI), digital signal controllers, and PNDs; and more. Built on an 8n-prefetch architecture, the devices offer fast clock speeds of 1600MHz and transfer rates of 3200 MT/s.

The AS4C512M16D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G8D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G16D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G8D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G16D4-62BCN, and AS4C4G8D4-62BCN support sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of BC4, BL8, and on the fly. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh.

With minimal die shrinks, the DDR4 SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacement for numerous similar solutions — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification. Offered in the commercial (0°C to +95°C) temperature range, the devices are ideal for the industrial, networking, telecommunications, gaming, and consumer markets.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Density Organization Package Speed Temp. range (°C) AS4C512M16D4B-62BCN 8Gb 512M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1600MHz 0 to +95 AS4C1G8D4B-62BCN 8Gb 1Gb x 8 78-ball FBGA 1600MHz 0 to +95 AS4C1G16D4A-62BCN 16Gb 1Gb x 16 96-ball FBGA 1600MHz 0 to +95 AS4C2G8D4A-62BCN 16Gb 2Gb x 8 78-ball FBGA 1600MHz 0 to +95 AS4C2G16D4-62BCN 32Gb 2Gb x 16 96-ball FBGA 1600MHz 0 to +95 AS4C4G8D4-62BCN 32Gb 4Gb x 8 78-ball FBGA 1600MHz 0 to +95



Samples and production quantities of the AS4C512M16D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G8D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G16D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G8D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G16D4-62BCN, and AS4C4G8D4-62BCN are available now, with lead times of four weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to product image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72177720321570120

Link to product datasheets and Buy Now information:

AS4C512M16D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G8D4B-62BCN, AS4C1G16D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G8D4A-62BCN, AS4C2G16D4-62BCN, and AS4C4G8D4-62BCN

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.