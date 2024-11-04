Truepic and Dun & Bradstreet Collaborate For AI-Driven Business Identity Insights to Prevent Fraud

Strategic relationship applies Truepic’s digital content authentication and transparency to further expedite business verification

San Diego, CA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, the enterprise solution for digital content authenticity, is proud to announce its strategic relationship with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, to apply its state of the art image authentication for real-time business verification and authentication.

Truepic’s flagship platform, Vision, is now associated with applications of the Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number, a unique nine-digit identifier assigned to businesses. The Vision platform utilizes Truepic’s cutting-edge anti-fraud technology and rigorous security checks to verify the authenticity of D-U-N-S applicants and validate the legitimacy of their businesses through real-time imagery. This seamless integration of the Vision API with Dun & Bradstreet’s trusted and verified data will provide greater insight into businesses’ identities at every touchpoint, from assigning a D-U-N-S Number to future transactions and events associated with a business globally.

Truepic’s authenticated digital inspection platform further supports Dun & Bradstreet in expediting and verifying the authenticity of D-U-N-S applicants who provide unsatisfactory information. This will help safeguard global business networks, supporting efforts to combat fraudulent activities including AI-generated forgeries, ensuring that digital documentation is secure and reliable. This collaboration further complements Dun & Bradstreet’s trustworthy and reliable verification of businesses, giving organizations greater confidence in the quality and integrity of the data they depend on for informed decision-making.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dun & Bradstreet, the leading authority on business data and identity, to further strengthen and bolster global networks through real-time business verification. As the global economy continues its rapid shift toward digitization, it is imperative that digital content authentication become an integral part of operations. We are proud that Truepic technology empowers our partners to best ensure that decisions are based on verified, high-integrity data and information. We believe this is critical to helping safeguard business and the global informational ecosystem against the growing threats of digital manipulation,” said Craig Stack, Truepic President and Founder.

“Business fraud continues to be a significant threat to organizations and to the global economy. Truepic and Dun & Bradstreet share the same goal to stop suspicious business activity in its tracks and flag illicit behavior before it ever has a chance to become an issue,” said Rich Kulesa, Chief Risk Officer, Dun & Bradstreet. “Integrating Truepic’s advanced digital identity capabilities with our trusted and proprietary data further enhances our ability to instantaneously verify and authenticate D-U-N-S applications, and to validate legitimate businesses and stay ahead of bad actors and fraudulent activities.”

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions.

