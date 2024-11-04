Losses of Public Money For 2024-25 Second Quarter

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2024

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA), Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth), Health Quality Council (HQC) and Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

Two reportable losses were reported by the SHA and HQC to the Ministry of Health in the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (from July 1 to September 30, 2024):

A former SHA employee was paid by SHA while working for an external organization at the same time, resulting in a loss of $2,018 over a period of sixteen months.

A former HQC employee was paid by HQC while working for an external organization at the same time, resulting in a loss of $1,800 over a period of a year and half.

See the attached report, or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

