Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,712 in the last 365 days.

Losses of Public Money For 2024-25 Second Quarter

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2024

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA), Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth), Health Quality Council (HQC) and Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

Two reportable losses were reported by the SHA and HQC to the Ministry of Health in the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (from July 1 to September 30, 2024):

  • A former SHA employee was paid by SHA while working for an external organization at the same time, resulting in a loss of $2,018 over a period of sixteen months. 
  • A former HQC employee was paid by HQC while working for an external organization at the same time, resulting in a loss of $1,800 over a period of a year and half. 

See the attached report, or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses

-30-

for more information, contact:

Media Desk
Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-787-4083

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Losses of Public Money For 2024-25 Second Quarter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more