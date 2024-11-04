Revibe Men’s Health Celebrates 120K Milestone With Commitment To Help One Million Men Realize Best Version Of Themselves

Revibe Men’s Health is a network of health and wellness clinics that provide personalized, custom treatment programs and medications to address men’s sexual and overall health issues.

Provider of Customized Solutions for Men’s Sexual Health and Weight Loss Challenges Cites Care Continuity from On-Site Experts as Cause for Client Success

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revibe Men’s Health, a network of health and wellness clinics that provide personalized, custom treatment programs and medications to address men’s sexual and overall health issues, celebrated a milestone today as it announced it has surpassed 120,000 men whose lives it has improved through its affordable, individualized professional care. The company has set a new goal of helping one million men within the next ten years enjoy improved relationships with their partners, family, friends, co-workers and others by achieving the best versions of themselves.Launched in Honolulu in 2011, Revibe today includes 10 locations across eight south central and western states. Each clinic focuses on helping men achieve their health, wellness and performance goals, confronting conditions such as Low Testosterone (Low-T), intimacy issues including erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, weight control, hair loss, and other issues. Combining in-person visits with the added convenience of telehealth and mail order prescriptions, the network is distinguished from providers whose prescriptions rely solely on online questionnaires and lack the critical insight of labs or consultation with healthcare providers. Revibe clinics have licensed, medically trained providers onsite every day who supervise the proper execution of customized treatment plans that fit each client’s individual lifestyle and needs and yield visible, sustainable results.On the climb to its current milestone, Revibe has regularly been commended by satisfied, loyal clients citing the knowledge, attentiveness and compassion of the staff and the results they help people achieve. Google reviews for the company have included comments like, “Excellent personalized service,” “Great atmosphere and the staff is top-notch,” “The staff are understanding, patient and very knowledgeable,” and “I asked a lot of questions and all were answered to the point I was comfortable signing up.”“We are proud of the care our clinic team provides,” wrote Andrew Allshouse, N.D., a Revibe provider serving the greater Seattle area through telehealth and in-clinic consultations at Revibe’s First Hill and Federal Way locations, responding to such praise. Dr. Allshouse added that clients “can be sure that we will be right here anytime they may need us.”Revibe’s affordable plans cover all office visits, professional consultations, lab work and customized medications, ensuring there are no surprises – no deductibles, no bloodwork fees, no co-pays, no post-treatment bills, and no pre-approvals. Services include:• Testosterone Replacement Therapy: Revibe Men’s Health offers expertise in testosterone replacement, a treatment for men with Low-T, which impacts 1 in 4 men over the age of 30 and affects 13 million men in the United States.• Custom Medications for Intimacy Health: Revibe offers custom medications for intimacy health, which are tailored to the individual needs of each patient.• Weight Loss Program: Revibe Men’s Health offers medical weight loss treatments that are clinically proven to help patients lose weight with techniques that go beyond calorie counting. They offer custom weight loss prescriptions (including custom compounded GLP-1 weight loss injections using active FDA-approved ingredients), DNA-based nutritional analysis, fasting programs, and custom appetite suppressant prescriptions.• Virtual Care: Revibe Men’s Health offers virtual care so patients can receive care where, when, and how they prefer.• In-Clinic Appointments: Revibe also offers in-clinic appointments for those who prefer to receive care in person.“It is a humbling honor and privilege to lead a company that has helped more than 120,000 men feel more confident, energized and able to participate fully in life,” said Bernard Brozek, CEO of Revibe. “Our clients benefit from trusted relationships with experienced, certified and licensed providers who are on-site, every day, in every clinic, as opposed to just passing through. This continuity of care means their provider knows them, is committed to their success and follows their progress every step of the way. Revibe currently operates a clinic in Honolulu as well as two in Seattle and others in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla., Portland, Ore., Sacramento, Calif., Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and Tucson, Ariz. Addresses for each of these clinics as well as hours, provider bios and available services can be found at https://revibemenshealth.com/clinics/ About Revibe Men's HealthThe best medicine is customized. That's why Revibe Men's Health treats each patient as a unique individual. Whether confronting low testosterone or ED, providing regenerative therapy or medical weight loss programs, or administering hair restoration treatments, Revibe's specialists build tailored plans based on clinically proven, safe treatments to help clients achieve desired results and perform their best. Since 2011, Revibe has served more than 120,000 men to date. Today there are 10 Revibe clinics throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://revibemenshealth.com/ Today there are 10 Revibe clinics throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://revibemenshealth.com/

