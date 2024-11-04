RBLX 投資者資訊：鼓勵蒙受損失的 Roblox Corporation 投資者聯絡 Rosen Law，了解對該公司正在進行的調查 – RBLX

紐約, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 領先的投資者權益律師事務所 Rosen Law Firm 繼續調查 Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) 可能違反聯邦證券法的行為。

若您曾投資 Roblox，我們鼓勵您瀏覽 https://rosenlegal.com/case/roblox-corporation-rblx/ 獲取更多資訊。

為甚麼 Roblox 的股價會下跌？

2024 年 10 月 8 日，Hindenburg Research 發佈了一份題為「Roblox：華爾街誇大的關鍵指標和兒童的戀童癖地獄景象」(“Roblox: Inflated Key Metrics For Wall Street And a Pedophile Hellscape for Kids”) 的報告。 Hindenburg 在報告中指出，其「研究顯示 Roblox 在其平台『人數』方面對投資者、監管機構和廣告商撒謊，將關鍵指標誇大了 25-42% 以上。」 此外，「除了誇大的關鍵用戶指標外，我們在遊戲中的研究揭示了一個限制級戀童癖地獄景象，令兒童接觸到誘拐、色情、暴力內容和極端侮辱性言論。」

受此消息影響，Roblox 股價在 2024 年 10 月 8 日下跌 2.1%。

按此了解更多資訊：https://rosenlegal.com/case/roblox-corporation-rblx/。

您可採取甚麼行動？

若您曾投資 Roblox，您可能有法律上的選擇，我們鼓勵您向該律師事務所提交資料。 所有代表服務均以勝訴收費為基礎，您無需支付任何費用。 股東毋須負責任何法庭費用或訴訟支出。 該律師事務所將尋求法院批准任何潛在費用和支出。

請透過以下網址提交您的資料：

https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=29667 或免費致電 866-767-3653 或電郵至 case@rosenlegal.com 與 Phillip Kim 律師聯絡，了解關於此集體訴訟的資訊。

為何選擇 Rosen Law Firm？

我們鼓勵投資者選擇在起主導作用方面有成功往績記錄的合格法律顧問。 通常，發布通知的律師事務所並無可相比的經驗、資源或任何有意義的同儕認可。 其中許多公司實際上並不提出證券集體訴訟。 選擇律師需要明智。 Rosen Law Firm 為全球投資者代理法律事務，專注於證券集體訴訟和股東代位訴訟。 Rosen Law Firm 曾針對一家中國公司發起當時規模最大的證券集體訴訟，並於成功達成和解。 Rosen Law Firm 曾因其證券集體訴訟案件的和解數量，於 2017 年獲 ISS Securities Class Action Services 評選為排名第一的律師事務所。 自 2013 年以來，Rosen Law Firm 每年都進入該排行榜的前四名，且已為投資者追回數以億計美元的資金。 僅在 2019 年，事務所便為投資者追回了逾 4.38 億美元的資金。 2020 年，創始合夥人 Laurence Rosen 獲 law360 評選為「最佳原告律師」 (Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar)。 事務所的多位律師曾獲得 Lawdragon 和 Super Lawyers 的表彰。

如欲了解有關 Rosen Law 及其律師的更多資訊，請瀏覽 https://rosenlegal.com/。

歡迎透過以下方式關注我們以了解最新動態：LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm、Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm 或 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/。

律師廣告。 過往結果並不保證獲得類似的結果。

聯絡資訊：

Laurence Rosen 律師

Phillip Kim 律師

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

電話：(212) 686-1060

免費電話：(866) 767-3653

傳真：(212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

