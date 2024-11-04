Financial Growth Executive Peter J. Gondek Joins Fuse Integration as CFO

Results-driven leader to optimize financial processes and systems for sustained growth

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced that financial growth executive Peter J. Gondek has joined the company as CFO. A results-oriented financial leader, Gondek brings to the role nearly 30 years of success, guiding defense contractors and technology-focused commercial companies to achieve their growth and profitability milestones. As CFO, he will develop and guide strategies for Fuse’s economic success.

“Fuse is on a steep growth trajectory, as more of our tactical edge networking solutions move into production and support defense programs of record,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “Peter is an astute leader with a wealth of financial acumen and his expertise will be crucial as we move through this significant period of expansion.”

Gondek joins Fuse from Systems Technology, Inc., where he served as head of finance and treasurer. While there, the company achieved record growth and profitability. Previously, he served as director of finance and controller at Referentia Systems in Honolulu.

“Fuse has a strong foundation and a clear growth path,” said Gondek. “I’m looking forward to helping the company achieve its long-term goals while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its defense customers.”

He holds an MBA from the University of Arizona and a BBA from San Diego State University. Gondek is an active member of Financial Executives International and the CFO Leadership Council. He is also a certified International Mergers and Acquisitions Expert through the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (IMAA).

Fuse was recently awarded a $16 million production contract from NAVAIR for its CORE® 4.0 virtualized network systems on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program and earned a place on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

