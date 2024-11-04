Food Lion Feeds and College Basketball: A Winning Team Against Hunger

Score to Give More partnerships help provide more than 4.9 million meals since 2019

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the college basketball season opens, the Food Lion Feeds Score to Give More program will bring together 50 collegiate basketball programs, including 14 women’s teams. Through this collaboration, Food Lion Feeds will help provide 100 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per team) for every free throw made. This innovative partnership benefits each school’s campus food pantry or affiliated Feeding America® partner food bank where each college is located. It also raises awareness to alleviate hunger and help nourish neighbors. Since 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 4.9 million meals* through the combination of regular season and tournament free throws made by players. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“At Food Lion, we care for the towns and cities we serve because we know our neighbors, including college students, count on us every day,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Hunger relief is a top priority. By supporting our colleges and partner food banks through this program, we increase their access to nutritious food and set them up for success in life.”

The Score to Give More campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds leads in partnership with college campuses. In addition to this collegiate effort, Food Lion Feeds also teams up with universities for its Sack to Give Back campaign, providing 1,000 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution.

The participating schools include:

School School Location Appalachian State University, Men’s Boone, NC Bluefield State University, Men’s Bluefield, WV Bluefield State University, Women’s Bluefield, WV Bowie State University, Men’s Bowie, MD Bowie State University, Women’s Bowie, MD Catawba College, Men’s Salisbury, NC Claflin University, Men’s Orangeburg, SC Claflin University, Women’s Orangeburg, SC Coastal Carolina University, Men’s Conway, SC Duke University, Men’s Durham, NC East Carolina University, Men’s Greenville, NC Elizabeth City State University, Men’s Elizabeth City, NC Elizabeth City State University, Women’s Elizabeth City, NC Elon University, Men’s Elon, NC Fayetteville State University, Men’s Fayetteville, NC Fayetteville State University, Women’s Fayetteville, NC Hampton University, Men’s Hampton, VA James Madison University, Men’s Harrisonburg, VA Johnson C. Smith University, Men’s Charlotte, NC Johnson C. Smith University, Women’s Charlotte, NC Liberty University, Men’s Lynchburg, VA Lincoln University, Men’s Oxford, PA Lincoln University, Women’s Oxford, PA Livingstone College, Men’s Salisbury, NC Livingstone College, Women’s Salisbury, NC North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Men’s Greensboro, NC North Carolina State University, Men’s Raleigh, NC Old Dominion University, Men’s Norfolk, VA Shaw University, Men’s Raleigh, NC Shaw University, Women’s Raleigh, NC South Carolina State University, Men’s Orangeburg, SC Tennessee Tech University, Men’s Cookeville, TN Tennessee Tech University, Women’s Cookeville, TN Towson University, Men’s Towson, MD University of Delaware, Men’s Newark, DE University of Maryland, Men’s Adelphi, MD University of Maryland, Women’s Adelphi, MD University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Men’s Chapel Hill, NC University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Men’s Greensboro, NC University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Men’s Pembroke, NC University of South Carolina, Men’s Columbia, SC Virginia State University, Men’s Petersburg, VA Virginia State University, Women’s Petersburg, VA Virginia Tech University, Men’s Blacksburg, VA Virginia Union University, Men’s Richmond, VA Virginia Union University, Women’s Richmond, VA Wake Forest University, Men’s Winston-Salem, NC William and Mary College, Men’s Williamsburg, VA Winston-Salem State University, Men’s Winston-Salem, NC Winston-Salem State University, Women’s Winston-Salem, NC



Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

