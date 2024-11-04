MPD Investigating Sex Abuse Offenses in Northwest

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in sexual abuse offenses that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, November 1, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the suspect approached the victim who was standing in the 1400 block of Ogden Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a firearm and made unwanted sexual contact with her before fleeing the scene. (CCN: 24170597)

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 4500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. The suspect, armed with a handgun, forced the victim into an ally and engage in an unwanted sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene. (CCN: 24170903)

The suspect is described as a black male, with a thin build, and approximately 5’8 to 5’10 ft. in height. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, armed with a handgun.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

