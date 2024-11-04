MDC makes furbearer trapping accessible with free workshop Dec. 7 - 8 at Blue Springs Ranch

Body

BOURBON, Mo.—Furbearer trapping has an ancient heritage that involves strategy and wit to overcome an animal’s acute instincts for survival. It’s also a practical way to help control mammal populations that could become too large or create nuisance wildlife problems. Trapping is part of a rich outdoor tradition and history in Missouri that reaches back many generations.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the chance for newcomers to get started in this challenging and rewarding pursuit. MDC, in partnership with the Missouri Trappers Association, will hold a Beginner Trapping Workshop from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 - 8 at Blue Springs Ranch in Bourbon. The class is a full two-day event and is free for ages six years and up.

Participants will learn the basics of trapping, fur harvesting, and handling techniques from some of Missouri’s expert trappers and fur handlers. This in-depth class will cover practical techniques used by fur harvesters and land managers to trap Missouri’s furbearers.

Hands on activities will teach methods used in foothold, body grip, cable restraint, and other types of traps. There will also be demonstrations on how to properly skin and care for harvested fur, as well as activities designed to help participants learn furbearer identification and best management practices.

Lunch will be provided both days and a significant portion of time will be spent outdoors, so dressing appropriately for weather conditions is recommended. Participants ages 6-15 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Beginner Trapping Workshop is free, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4zp. Overnight accommodations are available at Blue Springs Ranch; call 573-732-5200 for details.

Blue Springs Ranch is located at 1246 Blue Springs Road. It can be reached from I-44 by taking Exit 218, then following Highway N to Blue Springs Road.

