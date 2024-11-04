Bloomage Showcases New Functional Food Ingredients for the Japanese Market at HI Japan 2024

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage(SHA: 688363), a global leader in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances, continued to promote healthier lifestyles worldwide at HI Japan 2024, the leading platform in Japan for functional foods, supplements and nutraceuticals, and health foods. At the event, Bloomage showcased its robust portfolio of bioactive substance solutions in skin beauty, emotional and sleep health, joint health, cognitive health, gastrointestinal protection, eye health, and enhancing energy.

With rising awareness of better nutrition, natural ingredients, and healthier diets, functional foods and beverages have become popular in Japan. Resonating with the need for high-quality ingredients in safe, effective functional foods, Bloomage highlighted its ACTIVENAG™ N-acetylglucosamine, MitoPQQ™, BLOOMNEST™ Sialic acid, and UltraHA® J sodium hyaluronate, among others, to support healthier lifestyles from multiple aspects.

Bloomage ACTIVENAG™ N-acetylglucosamine

The body’s production of hyaluronic acid and glycosaminoglycans, compounds essential for joint lubrication and skin hydration, naturally decreases with age. This decline can lead to joint pain, stiffness, and skin issues like dryness and wrinkles.

The Bloomage ACTIVENAG™ N-acetylglucosamine is a key precursor to these compounds and promotes their production. Produced with advanced processes, it ensures exceptional purity and an excellent taste, making it ideal for functional food applications.

Bloomage MitoPQQ™ Pyrroloquinoline Quinone Disodium（PQQ）Salt

To combat aging-related metabolism decline, Bloomage introduced the water-soluble MitoPQQ™ to boost NAD+ levels and improve mitochondrial efficiency. This food additive is based on a natural compound found in fruits, vegetables and grains, and helps slow cellular and skin aging, supports cognitive function, and enhances energy. Produced using an cutting-edge food-grade microbial fermentation process, the Bloomage MitoPQQ™ is non-GMO, non-toxic, and free from harmful byproducts.

Bloomage BLOOMNEST™ Sialic acid

Sialic acid is an important nutrient for healthy neurodevelopment. It also strengthens the immune system, promotes skin health, and carries anti-viral properties. Aimed to best support these functions, the Bloomage BLOOMNEST™ Sialic acid is classified as nature-identical, matching the naturally occurring Sialic acid in breast milk. It undergoes multiple purification and isolation processes to reach 99 percent purity.

Bloomage UltraHA® J and UltraHA®-GI-001

Bloomage also expanded its UltraHA® family of hyaluronic acid products for the Japanese market with the UltraHA® J that supports joint health, and UltraHA®-GI-001, designed for gut health.

UltraHA® J, a sodium hyaluronate, helps maintain synovial fluid levels for joint lubrication and cartilage protection, which can decline with age, causing joint pain. Its efficacy in reducing joint discomfort has been proven in clinical trials.

The Blooamge UltraHA®-GI-001 is designed to decrease gut inflammation, promote beneficial bacteria, and strengthen the intestinal barrier. This valuable ingredient was based on Bloomage’s research partnership with Harvard Medical School in 2018, in which they confirmed several benefits of oral hyaluronic acid on gut health. The findings were published in the Gut Microbes journal.

“Bloomage’s solutions are developed on strong research foundations and scientific principles,” commented Hai Na, General Manager of Bloomage's Japan Subsidiary. “They undergo rigorous quality assurance to ensure their safety and effectiveness. Japan has long been recognized as a beacon of wellness on the world stage, and we take pride in our solutions’ contributions to such a vibrant market and people’s lifestyles.”

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

