SoldierStrong, USC Institute for Creative Technologies Sign License Agreement for Battle Buddy

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans take their next steps forward in life after service through the donation of revolutionary medical technology, in partnership with the University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies (USC-ICT), announced a license agreement for Battle Buddy today.

Battle Buddy is a virtual human-led mental health and wellness application that promotes resiliency among veterans at risk for suicide. The application’s interactive, conversational AI utilizes content from VA’s Suicide Safety Planning program during brief daily check-ins with veterans. The mobile application also connects with wearable sensors to leverage sleep, exercise and other health signals.

“Battle Buddy provides veterans with structured steps to navigate crises and fosters a sense of preparedness. Beyond offering immediate, scalable assistance, it serves as a compassionate bridge to live, human connection, linking veterans to the essential support they deserve,” said Sharon Mozgai, Director of Virtual Human Therapeutics Lab at ICT and Project Leader on Battle Buddy.

In response to the 17 veteran suicides recorded in the U.S. each day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs launched Mission Daybreak in 2022, a $20 million grand challenge to reduce veteran suicide. SoldierStrong and USC-ICT were recognized for their efforts to advance the use of technology to prevent suicide through Battle Buddy. As a second place winner, Battle Buddy received $1 million.

The new license agreement, facilitated by the USC Stevens Center for Innovation, enables SoldierStrong to create custom Battle Buddy modules for iOS, with optional use of wearable technologies (e.g. Apple Watch, Garmin) and interactive intelligent agents. The Battle Buddy technology leverages the Rapid Integrations & Development Environment (RIDE) real-time prototyping platform, developed at USC-ICT and included in the license to SoldierStrong.

Mozgai continued, “This agreement allows us to evolve the prototype and expand our reach, connecting with veterans not currently engaged with the VA—whether they’re transitioning from active duty, younger veterans, or those in rural and frontier areas facing barriers to care.”

SoldierStrong is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a mission to assist America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service through the donation of revolutionary medical technologies to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These technologies include wearable robotic exoskeletons, known as “SoldierSuits,” to aid paralyzed and injured veterans in standing and walking again and the BraveMind virtual reality system, developed by the team at USC-ICT, to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). Since 2013, SoldierStrong has proudly donated more than $5.5 million in technology to help injured veterans.

“Addressing the crisis of veterans taking their own lives requires more than recognizing, acknowledging, and even investing in prevention efforts,” said Dr. Chris Meek, SoldierStrong Co-Founder and Chairman. “Solutions will come through innovative approaches that are only possible through relationships, like the one SoldierStrong shares with USC-ICT, that share valuable information and capitalize on each partner’s strengths. Effectively leveraging real-time data via easy-to-implement technology will significantly enhance individual wellbeing and aid efforts to reduce the overall number of suicides.”

Driven by the collaboration between USC-ICT and SoldierStrong, the next stage in Battle Buddy’s research and development, will focus on advancing efficacy, ensuring rigorous safety standards, and maintaining a veteran-centric design approach.

Together, the partnership will enhance Battle Buddy’s capabilities by integrating advanced safety protocols, expanding user feedback systems, and conducting comprehensive efficacy evaluations. These efforts will ensure that the application not only provides real-time Virtual-Human support but also connects veterans to meaningful, personalized care while addressing their unique needs.

“Working with such an exceptional partner as the University of Southern California Institute of Creative Technologies to create a life-changing – and lifesaving – breakthrough of this scope is one of the very reasons SoldierStrong was founded,” said Meek.

About SoldierStrong: SoldierStrong is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a mission to provide revolutionary medical technology, innovative advancements and educational opportunities to veterans to better their lives and the lives of their families. Learn more at www.soldierstrong.org .

Abou University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies: The University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies is a unit of the Viterbi School of Engineering, and Department of Defense University Affiliated Research Center (UARC), sponsored by the US Army.

