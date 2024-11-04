Nutanix is Positioned Furthest in Vision Among All Vendors in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for File and Object Storage Platforms

Nutanix Unified Storage recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it is positioned furthest in vision among all vendors in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for File and Object Storage Platforms. Nutanix believes this recognition is due to the company’s strong vision for an enterprise storage platform that unifies unstructured data across edge, public and private clouds. This, along with the ability to consolidate files, objects and block storage across virtual machines and containers enables customers to consolidate architectures, simplify operations and reduce cost.

“Nutanix is widely recognized for block-based hyperconverged infrastructure, so it’s particularly rewarding to see our vision recognized in bringing consistent operational leverage to file and object use cases, which increasingly form the data backbone for modern applications and generative AI” said Lee Caswell, SVP, Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix.

Nutanix believes the company was positioned furthest in vision for five key reasons:

Modern scale-out architecture: Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) offers a modern scale-out architecture that enables organizations to start small and efficiently scale out to very large volumes of multi-Petabyte data while also scaling performance;

Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) offers a modern scale-out architecture that enables organizations to start small and efficiently scale out to very large volumes of multi-Petabyte data while also scaling performance; Software-defined storage: NUS provides a software-defined solution that can be deployed across any server platform as well as any location - at the edge, in data centers or in public clouds;

NUS provides a software-defined solution that can be deployed across any server platform as well as any location - at the edge, in data centers or in public clouds; Cloud operating model: Nutanix delivers a cloud operating model that extends the Nutanix hallmark of management simplicity to storage and data;

Nutanix delivers a cloud operating model that extends the Nutanix hallmark of management simplicity to storage and data; Integrated cyber resilience: NUS offers integrated cyber resilience and data security capabilities aligned to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework;

NUS offers integrated cyber resilience and data security capabilities aligned to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework; Unified platform and licensing: NUS delivers a unified storage platform for NFS, SMB, S3, and iSCSI with a single license meter for any data access type.



NUS is a software-defined data platform that uniquely consolidates access and management of siloed file, object, and block storage into a single platform. Powered by rich data services such as analytics, ransomware protection, lifecycle management, and data protection, NUS enables organizations to adapt to fast-changing applications' needs and shift their focus from data storage to more strategic data management. Additionally, in the past year, Nutanix showed significant advancements in high performance for AI workloads with top placement in MLPerf Storage benchmark for training, data protection with zero RPO/RTO metro sync, enhanced cyber resilience through Nutanix Data Lens with an innovative threat containment window followed by automated recovery, and expanded hybrid cloud integration with AWS.

NUS is designed to power AI and modern cloud-native workloads by offering data locality, exceptional performance, linear scalability, and uncompromising security, supporting both training and inferencing use cases across industries. It also supports hybrid cloud use cases such as disaster recovery, cloud bursting, analytics, and cloud-based data replication and tiering. For video surveillance, NUS delivers high throughput and fault-tolerant storage, ensuring a high ROI for archival, retrieval, and analytics of video data. And finally, it enables workload consolidation by allowing all unstructured data workloads to run on a single platform, supporting both file and object services with multi-protocol capabilities based on application needs.

"Our video surveillance system is important to physical security on campus, and we often need to add capacity and bandwidth,” said Jeff Blomendahl, IT Manager, University of Kansas Medical Center. “Nutanix makes it easy to grow the system and provide more resources as they are needed."

More information on Nutanix and a complimentary copy of the report are available here.

Source:

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for File and Object Storage Platforms, Chandra Mukhyala, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyala, Jeff Vogel, 8 October 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2024 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved.

