City of Toronto and Rogers unveil honorary “Taylor Swift Way” route

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the City of Toronto and Rogers unveiled new ceremonial street signs for “Taylor Swift Way”, an honorary route connecting Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre for the month of November to celebrate the upcoming Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour shows in Toronto.

The 22 ceremonial street signs created by the City in partnership with Rogers will be donated to Daily Bread Food Bank at the end of November to raise money for the organization through auctions. Rogers will match funds raised up to $113,000 – a nod to Swift’s lucky number, 13.

Mayor Olivia Chow, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) and Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik (Spadina-Fort York) were joined by representatives from Rogers, and Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank, for the unveiling event at “1 Taylor Swift Way” outside Rogers Centre.

The signs are being installed along Queen Street West, John Street, Front Street and Blue Jays Way. The temporary naming of the route follows Toronto City Council direction in July after a member’s motion by Deputy Mayor McKelvie.

An online auction for the “1 Taylor Swift Way” street sign and six other signs kicks off today and runs until November 10. Five additional signs will be released for auction each Monday in November. Full details can be found on the Daily Bread Food Bank website: www.dailybread.ca/taylorswiftway.

Swift will perform sold-out shows on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. She is the first artist ever to perform six nights at Rogers Centre in a single tour. Rogers is the presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada.

Quotes:

“It’s our honour to welcome Taylor Swift to Toronto for nearly a Fortnight of music and magic. We hope fans are Enchanted by their walk down ‘Taylor Swift Way’ and will generously support the auction of these signs – each a keepsake for Evermore that will help a great cause. Thank you to our partners at Rogers for generously matching those donations and for helping us bring this initiative to life by funding these signs.”

– Mayor Olivia Chow

“Taylor Swift will make the whole place shimmer at the Rogers Centre in concerts that Swifties will remember forever and always. These honorary signs created in partnership with Rogers will never go out of style and will support the Daily Bread Food Bank's important work here in Toronto. It’s our way of following Taylor Swift’s lead of generosity to the communities she visits.”

– Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park), Chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee

“I’m excited to welcome Swifties from near and far to Toronto's downtown during the coming weeks and we are working hard to get ready for it as a City to make it a safe, fun and memorable experience. I invite everyone who visits 'Taylor Swift Way' to be a superstar themselves by supporting awesome local charities like the Daily Bread Food Bank, and discovering Toronto’s incredible artists, poets and culture makers.”

– Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik (Spadina-Fort York)

“We’re thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada and to help raise funds and match donations for the critical mission of the Daily Bread Food Bank.”

– Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers

“We are deeply grateful to the City of Toronto and Rogers for donating these invaluable 'Taylor Swift Way' signs to Daily Bread Food Bank. At a time when one in 10 Torontonians are making use of food banks, the funds raised through this auction and the generous matching donation from Rogers will go towards ensuring that neighbours in need of emergency food support have a place to turn.”

– Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank

About the City of Toronto

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada’s leading economic engine and one of the world’s most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit www.toronto.ca or follow us on X at x.com/cityoftoronto, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofto.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank works towards long-term solutions to end hunger and poverty and runs innovative programs to support individuals living on low incomes and experiencing food insecurity. Daily Bread distributes fresh and shelf-stable food and fresh-cooked meals to 129 member agencies running 205 food programs across Toronto — a network that now serves over 3.3 million client visits per year. Through research and advocacy, Daily Bread also advances meaningful policy change to realize the right to food in our communities. Learn more at dailybread.ca.

