HWH International Inc. Launches Hapi Marketplace, a Global B2C Marketplace Platform

Bethesda, MD, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWH International Inc. (Nasdaq: HWH) is pleased to announce the launch of its proprietary business-to-consumer marketplace, Hapi Marketplace, which aims to offer a diversity of high-quality yet price competitive products.

Hapi Marketplace features an extensive selection of over forty-seven product categories including wellness, elderly care, auto accessories and more. A special range of products are sourced by our team, allowing our customers to shop with confidence among a wide range of options.

What sets Hapi Marketplace apart is its commitment to offering innovative products and customer care. The platform seeks to allow users to enjoy a smoother, more efficient shopping journey. This serves as a valuable offering for our members, enhancing our lifestyle membership.

"Our mission is to empower users with a marketplace that delivers a comprehensive shopping experience, fulfilling their product needs at competitive prices" said Mr. Heng Fai Chan, Executive Chairman of HWH International Inc. "We are committed to providing prompt and efficient support, ensuring that our users enjoy a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience."

HWH International will be offering various membership levels, allowing customers to select a plan that best aligns with their lifestyle. Each membership level unlocks exclusive access to value-driven products and services.

Launching first in the United States, Hapi Marketplace will soon expand to South Korea and Hong Kong, followed by further expansion across Asia. For more information or to explore Hapi Marketplace, visit https://shop.hapi-marketplace.com/ and discover a world of products designed to enrich your lifestyle.

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International Inc. is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: Hapi Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness.

For more information: https://www.hwhintl.com/

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by representatives of HWH and its affiliates, from time to time may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. HWH’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding HWH’s continued growth and expansion and its ability to deliver value to customers and investors, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the registration statement filed by HWH with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 10, 2024, and those that are included in any of HWH’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of HWH and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. HWH undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

HWH International Inc.

4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 210

Bethesda, MD 20814

301-971-3955

contact@hwhintl.com

